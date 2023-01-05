Wrestlers Defeated At Joplin, Take Fourth At Kinloch

The McDonald County boys wrestlers were defeated 40-35 at Joplin on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Mustangs earned six victories on the mat -- all by fall.

At 113 pounds, Eberson Perez defeated Ryley Hall in 3 minutes, 16 seconds.

Blaine Ortiz picked up a win over Johnathon Burke in 2:18 at 144, while Levi Smith beat Cole Gandy in 1:29 at 150.

Cross Spencer defeated Hyder Bowman in 0:44 at 157, while Colter Vick defeated Ethan Bentz in 1:03 at 175.

Wrestling at 285, Samuel Murphy defeated Draven Van Gilder in 0:53. McDonald County also had a point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Joplin picked up victories in seven matches and one forfeit at 106.

Jabin Brown of Joplin defeated Robinson Yoshino by fall in 2:30 at 120.

At 126, Toryn Jones defeated Paden Vance by fall at 2:25, while Andrew Burke defeated Ayden Ball by fall in 3:14 at 132.

Alex Short beat Lorenzo Mendoa at 138 by fall in 0:24 with Juan Morales defeating Huxley Wardlaw by a 5-2 decision at 165.

Drew VanGilder defeated Malosi Sosef by 7-3 decision at 190, while Draven VanGilder topped Cole Thomas 10-0 at 215.

Mustangs Take Fourth At Kinloch Classic

McDonald County had three wrestlers win championships in their weight classes and the Mustangs took fourth place overall at the Kinloch Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30, in Springfield.

The Mustangs scored 225.75 points and finished fourth behind Carl Junction (400.5), Fort Gibson, Okla. (269.0) and Republic (236). A total of 18 teams participated in the event.

Blaine Ortiz (138 pounds), Levi Smith (144) and Samuel Murphy (215) all won titles for the Mustangs, including Murphy notching his 100th career win.

Ortiz went 8-0 with a win over Carl Junction's Brenden Berry by fall in 46 seconds in the first place match. Ortiz won seven of his eight matches by fall, with a 7-2 decision over North Point's Leo Buchheit in the semifinal.

Smith went 6-0 overall with a 4-3 decision victory over Rolla's Kayden Kinder in the first place match. He recorded his other five victories by fall.

Murphy finished 6-0 in the tournament at 215, winning his first five matches by fall and then taking a 5-1 decision over Erik Tomanek of Marshfield in the first place match.

Malosi Sosef just missed a tournament championship at 190. Sosef won his first six matches before lsoing to Maddox Wilkins of Republic in the first place match.

Colter Vick placed fourth overall at 175. Vick won his first four matches before losing in the semifinals. He won his consolation semifinal before losing in the third place match by an 11-4 decision. Vick finished 5-2 on the day.

Robinson Yoshino placed sixth overall in the 113-pound class, going 3-5 overall.

Paden Vance went 2-3 and placed 11th in the 120-pound class.

Cross Spencer went 2-3 and placed 13th in the 150-pound class.

Brady Bogart went 2-4 at 157 and placed 15th overall.

Huxley Wardlaw finished 17th at 165, winning his final two matches of the day.