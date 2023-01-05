School Board Selects New Superintendent

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County R-1 School Board has selected Eric Findley as the district's next superintendent of schools. Findley will begin his position on July 1, following Mark Stanton's retirement from the position. Findley is currently serving as superintendent at the Jasper R-5 School District.

Ken Schutten, McDonald County School District communications director, said Findley had had more than 25 years of experience in varying roles in education.

"Dr. Findley has over 25 years of experience in education, including serving as a teacher, coach, principal, and district administrator in several schools in mid-Missouri," Schutten said. "He has a doctor of education in leadership in teaching and learning from Missouri Baptist University, an educational specialist in educational leadership from Lincoln University, a master of education in administration from William Woods University, and a bachelor of science in education from Missouri State University."

Schutten said that, in the search for a new superintendent, the school board worked with the Superintendent Search Program through the Missouri School Board Association. Consultant Bob Watkins, with the program, helped the district in developing and reviewing submitted applications. Out of all applications submitted, the board interviewed six candidates from various school districts.

Schutten noted McDonald County School Board president Frank Woods looked at Findley's experience as a candidate.

"Woods said Dr. Findley brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the district and is confident that he will be an invaluable asset to the students, staff, and communities of McDonald County," Schutten said. "Of the six candidates that were interviewed, Woods said Findley's character stood out with the board."

Woods said Findley seemed like an approachable candidate and member of the school board.

"Dr. Findley was very down to earth and seemed very approachable and personable," Woods said.

Findley said he is looking forward to being a part of the McDonald County R-1 School system, adding that he aims to create a "winning" atmosphere inside and outside of the classroom.

"I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community of the McDonald County School District," Findley said. "I have witnessed many successes in the McDonald County District, and I am looking forward to working with the staff to continue those previous accomplishments."

In addition to Mark Stanton retiring, Joy Hardridge, McDonald County R-1 School District assistant superintendent, is also set to retire at the end of this year. Schutten said there is currently no specific timeline to hire the next assistant superintendent.