Residents Express Hopes And Resolutions For 2023

ANDERSON -- It's the beginning of a new year and, on Jan. 3, five residents took a moment to express their new year's resolutions and their hopes for this brand new year.

Laurie Webb is a cashier at the Country Market gas station in Pineville. She's originally from Key West, Fla., but now lives in Pineville. Her friendly demeanor draws in people as she engages with her customers. Like many residents, this fresh year opens up new opportunities to make life changes.

"My new year's resolution is to get healthier."

According to the Global Consumer Survey from Statista.com, the study asked 413 individuals between the ages of 18 to 89 what was their 2023 new year's resolution.

The study titled: "America's Top New Year's Resolution for 2023 " showed that 52 percent of Americans wanted "to do more exercise." Coming at a close second place at 50 percent was "to eat healthier," and third place went to "lose weight" at 40 percent.

It's clear, American citizens are more conscientious of their health than other resolutions, such as saving money or spending more time with family.

Webb is hopeful for this year and plans to travel back to Florida. She said, "That's (her) big thing this year."

Some residents said they don't have any resolutions. Remington Ziemianin is a young man in his 20s who lives in Anderson. He says he doesn't have any resolutions and just "didn't think about it."

But he is hopeful for 2023 and looking forward to starting a new job at Lilly's Tree and Lawn Service.

Goodman resident Timothy Douglas, 60, pumped gas into his car at the Casey gas station in Anderson. He chooses not to have a new year's resolution. Perhaps some residents have the same sentiment.

"I don't make New Year's resolutions," said Douglas. "Too many people break them within the first month. And I see no sense in making them."

Although Douglas chooses not to have a resolution, he has a great year ahead of himself.

"The only thing I really have going for me is my daughter. She's about six, seven months pregnant. So, I got a granddaughter on the way."

Shelby Christiansen is a young lady who lives in Anderson. She currently works for FedEx and her new year's resolution is to make more money. Last December was very busy for her because of the holiday season. Regardless, what she looks forward to the most in 2023 is the next Christmas season.

Just like Webb, Tammy Lewis' resolution is to get healthier. For her, last year wasn't a good year.

"Last year, nothing fell in place. Everything was just different." Lewis didn't go into specifics, but at the moment, she's enjoying herself. She's surrounded by her grandchildren as they do errands together.

Soon, the family will get together for a celebration.

"My girls are giving me a big 60s birthday party in April."

She added, "Other than that, (I'm) just looking forward to a whole new year."

All the interviewees were hopeful for this year. Some were excited about upcoming vacations and new jobs. Some are even awaiting new members to join their families. Whether someone has a new year's resolution or not, residents can take a page from of their book and have a positive outlook for the coming year of 2023.