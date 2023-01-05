McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 25

Joselyn Louise Richardson, 44, Goodman, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Gerald Jeremiah Moody, 41, Goodman, domestic assault -- third degree, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution

Kia Briann Cox, 35, Stella, failure to stop at stop sign at stop line before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Ani Anison, 23, Noel, trespassing -- first degree

Dec. 26

Terra Faith Smith, 43, Neosho, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, failed to register vehicle, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, possession drug paraphernalia, miscellaneous controlled substance

Dec. 27

Cindy Lee Foreman, 50, Grove, OKla., open container, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Lee Depriest, 44, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Debra Ann Brazeal, 37, Pineville, parole violation

Dec. 28

Shania Louanna Ralston, 26, no address provided, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, fugitive from out of state

Leah Nicole Selee, 23, Bentonville, Ark., burglary -- second degree

Colton James Keith, 22, Springdale, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, fugitive from out of state

Christopher Allen Derossett, 39, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Dec. 29

Vance Solomon, 26, Neosho, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while intoxicated

Shawn Louis Williams, 33, Anderson, stealing -- physically take

Roberto Rojo, 44, Fayetteville, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

Jason Lee Depriest, 44, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended

Richard Wayne Norris, 62, Pineville, harassment -- first degree

Tommy Jatheth Ivan Bumstead, 19, Anderson, fugitive from out of state

Dec. 30

Jeremy Brian Pointer, 49, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Cody Wade Vance, 36, Goodman, property damage -- first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, leaving scene of accident, animal abuse

Barbara Ann Ibbeson, 56, Noel, shoplifting

Robert Ray Matthews, 41, no address provided, burglary -- second degree

Alex Dagon Hammond, 30, Pineville, property damage -- first degree -- damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, leaving scene of accident, animal abuse

Dec. 31

Ilima Nicole Staab, 28, Pineville, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jerrod Tyler Stump, 23, Goodman, fugitive from out of state

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 46, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Brady Shane Vance, 39, Goodman, damage to jail/jail property, failed to register vehicle, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Landon Whiting, 60, Grove, OK, unlawful possession of a firearm, DWI -- alcohol

Lester Leroy Smith, 56, Noel, probation violation

Mercedees Diane Laughard, 22, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, resisting arrest/detentions/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person Jan. 1

Silas Carl Groh, 39, Neosho, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, stealing, stealing/larceny/theft

Jeremiah Gerald Moody, 41, Goodman, unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 10 -- carries loaded weapon into school, bus, premises, function

Sheldon Claude Weiser, 65, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, resisting arrest

George W. Wexy, 27, Noel, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), driver/front seat passenger fail to properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana