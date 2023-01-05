Lady Mustang Wrestling Team Earns Tie At Joplin

The McDonald County girls wrestlers battled to a 24-24 tie at Joplin on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Lady Mustangs picked up wins at 140 and 155 pounds on the mat and forfeits at 110 and 170.

Ryle Huston defeated Joplin's Olyvia Higdon by fall in 1 minute, 51 seconds at 140.

Stacy Lopez-Apolinar defeated Joplin's Mya Ntepi in 3:55 at 155 pounds.

Ellysia Wasson (110) and Helen Martinez-Mazariegos (170) were awarded forfeit wins.

Joplin's Coryaunna Mueller defeated McDonald County's Jaslyn Benhumea by fall in 5:30 at 115, while Amy Kessler defeated Jazmynn Brewer by fall in 3:02 at 145 and Illahana Burtrum defeated Gisel Aragon by fall in 2:24 at 190.

Joplin's Ericka Washom was awarded a forfeit at 135.

Double forfeits were at 100, 105, 120, 125, 130 and 235.

Lady Mustangs Finish 10th At Parkview Tourn.

McDonald County placed 10th overall at the fourth annual Lady Vikings Holiday Tournament hosted by Parkview on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Two Lady Mustangs, Stacy Lopez-Apolinar and Gisel Aragon, finished second place individually.

Lopez-Apolinar went 3-1 overall, winning her first three matches before losing by fall in 5:50 to Madison Patrick of Windsor Imperial in the first place match.

Aragon went 4-1 ovearll, winning her first four matches before falling in 0:54 to Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson in the first place match.

Also for McDonald County, Jasyln Benhumea went 2-2 overall and took fourth place at 115, while Helen Martinez was 1-2 and placed fifth at 155.

Rylie Huston went 2-3 and placed sixth at 140.

Elly Wasson (110), Jazmynn Brewer (145) and Candy Martinuez (155) also participated for MCHS.