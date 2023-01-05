Lady Bulldogs Roll Past Lady Mustangs

ANDERSON -- Carl Junction put together a 16-0 run through the middle of the first half on its way to a 77-40 victory over McDonald County's girls Monday night at Mustang Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs (10-1) outscored the Lady Mustangs (3-7) by a 26-13 margin in the second quarter, then scored 30 points to the home team's eight in the third quarter en route to the win.

"We talked before the game that the beauty of having Christmas break off is being able to spend it with your faith and your family and our kids did that over Christmas break," said Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter. "But sometimes the back side of that is you're going to be a little rusty. We've had two really good weeks of practice, but I felt like we came out a little slow. Once we kinda got going about five minutes into that first quarter we started to look much better."

McDonald County started strong from the opening tip against the No. 4 team in the state, and when Carlie Martin sank two free throws with just a couple of minutes left in the opening quarter the score was tied at 8-8.

Carl Junction then found another gear, closing the quarter with a 5-0 run and opening the second stanza with an 11-0 spree fueled by turnovers on each of McDonald County's first three possessions of the quarter.

"We didn't play defense as good," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "What started the whole thing was when we missed a layup and then gave up a layup at the other end. And we turned the ball over. We played really well for about the first seven minutes of the game and did what we wanted."

Megan Elwood stopped the run when she hit the second of her two 3-pointers, making it 24-11 with 5:26 left in the half. Carlee Cooper added a trey with just over two minutes remaining to cut the deficit to 32-21, but the Lady Bulldogs scored the last six points of the quarter for a 39-21 halftime edge.

The visitors opened up a 69-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring McDonald County by a 30-8 margin in the third.

Shorter said during his team's first-half run he talked with his team about "making sure we didn't take our foot off the gas pedal and making sure we just kept going." He added that the players' foot quickness "gave us some run outs and when you get a couple of run outs things start to flow a little easier."

"They're a very good team," Crane said of the Lady Bulldogs. "We had opportunities and played well, but we let them score 26 points in the second quarter. A lot of that came off turnovers and you can't do that."

Carl Junction finished with seven 3-pointers in the game, five of which came in the second half. Destiny Buerge, who led all scorers with 25 points, hit four of those second-half 3s.

Carl Junction 77,

McDonald County 40

Carl Junction1326308--77

McDonald County813811--40

Carl Junction (10-1): D. Buerge 25, Scott 20, Burk 8, Howard 7, Burch 6, Williams 4, S. Buerge 4, Shorter 3.

McDonald County (3-7): Martin 12, Clarkson 6, Elwood 6, Huston 6, Cooper 5, Gillming 2, Washam 2, Ana. Ramirez 1.

Up Next

The Lady Mustangs travel to Archie on Saturday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Whirlwinds.