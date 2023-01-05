Manage Subscription
Do You Recognize This McDonald County WWII Veteran?

by Terri OByrne | Today at 7:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Do you know this WWII McDonald County veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, he sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 77 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names that go with these heroes’ faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize this person, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

Print Headline: Do You Recognize This McDonald County WWII Veteran?

