Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Teresa M. Sanderson v. Kory Sanderson

Nicholas A. Russo v. Skye R. Russo

State of Missouri:

Freeman Health System v. Boston M. Dowd. Suit on account.

Northwest Hospital LLC v. Terra Mencl. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Robert J. Riley. Suit on account.

Bank of America N.A. v. Robin C. Abreo. Breach of contract.

Security Credit Servicess LLC. v. David R. Jones. Suit on account.

Bell Management Inc. v. Scott Marriott ET AL. Rent and possession.

World Acceptance Corporation O v. Michael D. Mathews. Breach of contract.

Capital One, N.A. v. Mario A Villagres. Breach of contract.

Cllingsworth Land LLC v. Denali Water Solutions. Property Damage.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Robin Davis. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Sabrina Corkin. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Leslie Jeffers. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Shelley W. Webb. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kristi Winfrey. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Kimberly A. Zamniak. Suit on account.

Bank Of America, N.A. v. Mike D. Amato. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Quentin Mathis. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Freeman Health System v. Dustin Askins.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Dustin Askins.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Janet Harp.

Freeman Health System v. Irineo Aragon.

Discover Bank v. Sharon Alexander.

Freeman Health System v. Katherine L. Robbins.

Freeman Health System v. Ismael A. Rubio.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Ismael A. Rubio.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital v. Anthony Sedillos

Northwest Arkansas Hospital v. Dustin Smith

Freeman Health System v. Victor H. Williams

Freeman Health System v. Dustin Askins.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Daniel B. Beckner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Isaiah S. Dial. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mark D. Austin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James P. Hetherton II. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cynthia A. Gitumbi. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bradley K. Thompson. Driver/Front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dylan J. Dragoo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Madeline C. Wilkinson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Delaney J. Johnston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lillie H. Tews. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nina K. Lee. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Andrea Sareen Samson. DWI -- alcohol and operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

James C. Moncrief. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Vanessa E. Summers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maricela Guadalupe Pinales. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Maricela Guadalupe Pinales. Driver failed to secure child less than eight years old in child restraint or booster seat.

Jayrick Orlando. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael James Behrle. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael James Behrle. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Isabella J. Maningas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shayne M. Jordan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Shania L. Ralston. Possession of controlled substance.

State of Missouri:

Lorrie Sanchez. DWI -- alcohol, exceeded posted speed limit, fail to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction and operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Matthew W. McCool DWI -- alcohol, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Joel J. Lothes Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Dalton S. Church. Passing bad check.

Zachary A. Brower. Exceeded posted speed limit, operated vehicle on highway without a valid license and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Bradley K. Thompson DWI, exceeded posted speed limit and owner operated moving without maintaining financial responsibility.

Joel J. Lothes. Leaving scene of accident.

Colin S. Ledbetter. Exceeded posted speed limit and DWI -- alcohol.

Yuriko Roponei. DWI -- alcohol, operated vehicle on highway without a valid license and the owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Ricky L. Green Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Darrin W. Jett. DWI -- alcohol.

Nina K. Lee. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Renae L. Nelson. Fail to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes, resulting in an accident.

Clayton Adams. Driving while revoked/suspended. DWI -- alcohol.

Adrian M. Frost. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maricela Guadalupe Pinales. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Conor W. Godfrey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Linda Frasier. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeffery Thomas Forbes. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Jeremiah Gerald Moody. Unlawful use of weapon.

Ryan Anthony Hughes. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes. Fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Virgil Lee Cater. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Abel Vega. Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident. DWI -- alcohol.

Michael Arthur Lucariello. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Roberto Rojo. DWI -- alcohol.

Jason Lee Depriest. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Felonies:

Michael S. Holsinger. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

David Baird. Forgery.

Erin Michelle Edmisten. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Steven Scott Vance. Assault -- special victim, resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Possession of controlled substance. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Steven Scott Vance. Assault -- special victim, resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and property damage.

Joselyn Louise Richardson. Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Deborah McClellan. Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Brittany J. Yerton. Driving while revoked/suspended.

John L. Christian. Assault. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Courtney A. Ross. Assault -- Special victim.

Lyndol C. Wolfe. Domestic Assault.

Mercedes D. Laughard. Tampering with motor vehicle. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Adam Ismail Ishag. Harassment. Resisting/ interfering with arrest for a felony.

Terra F. Smith. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Chelsea Whitaker. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Mercedes D. Laughard. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing.

Eric. B Benton. Tampering with physcial evidence in felony prosecution.

Leah N. Selee. Burglary.

Mercedes D. Laughard. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Ulises A. Bail Villatoro. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Roberto Rojo. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Colton Keith. Possession of controlled substance. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

James Ronald Bettes. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sara J. Divine. Stealing.

Montana L. Kane. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Bruce A. Robb. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bryce Eugene Willis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Correy W. Arnold. Operating motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Felonies:

Michael S. Holsinger. Unlawful possession of a firearm.