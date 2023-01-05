City To Rebid Contracts For Water Improvement

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council returned on Dec. 27 to discuss the city's water improvement project. The mayor read aloud ordinances #657 and #658 to inform the city of its decision to reject the contracts one and two bids. The decision is based on the recommendations from Anderson Engineering Inc. and the city attorney for Southwest City.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

On Nov. 10, Anderson Engineering held a meeting at city hall and opened the sealed envelopes, reading aloud the three contracts and bids that were submitted by various construction companies.

After reviewing the bids, Anderson Engineering returned on Nov. 22, commenting that the bid prices "were ridiculously high" and advised that even if the city had money, it wouldn't recommend accepting them because "they're just not realistic."

Contract one pertained to the new well. The low bid for the contract was from Reavis Water Well & Construction from Crane. The base bid offered was $759,189.60.

Contract two offered construction companies to the distribution line. The low bid for the contract was from Faulkner Contracting Group from Bloomsdale, and the base bid it offered was $3,650,629.65.

During that same meeting, Anderson Engineering informed the council that the city's application for ARPA (The American Rescue Plan Act) funding was denied. At that point, the city had to reevaluate its priorities and focus on essential needs.

After carefully considering Anderson Engineering's recommendation and consulting with city attorney William McCaffree, the city decided to rebid contracts one and two for the city's water system improvement project.

The board decided the bid from Gerard Tank & Steel Inc. for contract three (the water storage tank) was the "most responsive and responsible bid for the construction of the improvements." The company is based in Concordia, Kansas.

Its base bid for the project was $489,000. According to Anderson Engineering Inc., Gerard Tank & Steel "has agreed to hold its bid for award consideration until April 9, 2023." This will allow the city more time to consider its options, but it hasn't awarded contract three to any company at this time.

The board also approved Anderson Engineering Inc. to redesign and revise the bidding contracts to reflect the funds the city currently has available.

Although this approval will incur additional engineering fees, it's necessary because the first service agreement with the company began on Oct. 8, 2019.

Ordinance #658 stipulates that these fees cannot exceed "the amount of $10,000."

The board reviewed these ordinances, and the motion officially passed. Anderson Engineers will redesign the city's water system improvement project and determine its needs while remaining within the budget.

As a result, the city water system project will be moving forward.