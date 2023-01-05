Bird Leaves Mark On Courthouse Museum





PINEVILLE -- Lynn Tatum, board chair for the McDonald County Historical Society, described Jean Stratton Bird as a "McDonald County girl."

Bird, who was born in 1927, graduated from Anderson High School in 1945. Bird documented and collected artifacts surrounding WWI, WWII, and the Korean War -- all wars that hit close to home as Bird's father, brother, and husband saw them first-hand.

Tatum illustrated Bird as one of the largest contributors to the McDonald County Courthouse Museum, which is situated in the heart of Pineville. Bird donated a large collection of war memorabilia, which can be viewed in the museum's military room. Tatum said, when the museum opened, there were five rooms, with the military room being one of them -- Bird's contribution was with the historical society from the start.

Tatum tearfully noted Bird's difficulties surrounding her family's involvement in the wars they served in, noting Bird's brother passed away in WWII.

"Several of her brother's things, his parachute, his uniform, several things that belonged to him in the service, were shipped back to Anderson by rail," Tatum said. "The day that they arrived, Jean's parents could not go down and pick them up. So, she, at 16, was sent down to pick up his belongings. And from that day on, she recorded the military history of her father, her brother, and her husband and preserved all of their artifacts."

Tatum said Bird shared many of the artifacts she collected through the years with the McDonald County Historical Society.

"She could have easily given those things to big museums, but she said that her men wanted to come back to McDonald County," Tatum said, crying. "She gave all the artifacts to us. She believed in McDonald County and she believed in the McDonald County Historical Society."

Bird passed away Dec. 11, 2022. She was 95 years old.

In Bird's obituary, it was noted that she was the family's beloved historian.

"She was the author of five or more deeply detailed family histories, two of which are at the Library of Congress," Jan Comstock, Bird's family member, said. "All of these histories she illustrated herself. She left behind a very grateful family, but a sad family also because not only have we lost our Aunt Jean but also our family historian."

Tatum noted much of the history showcased in the museum is there because of Bird.

"A lot of the history has been preserved because of Jean," Tatum said.

Individuals interested in seeing Bird's donations can visit the McDonald County Courthouse Museum, especially the military room.

The McDonald Historical Society will host a memorial service on Jan. 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the McDonald County Courthouse Museum. Bird's family will be traveling for the service. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

