Standing at attention

by Bennett Horne | February 23, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Members of McDonald County High School's MC Cheer and MC Pom stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the tip of the boys' varsity game between McDonald County and Mount Vernon on Friday, Feb. 17, at Mustang Arena.

