Noel Woman’s Club

The Noel Women's Club met on Feb. 14, with President Hannah Bartholomew calling the meeting to order. After reciting the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer, Secretary Vicki Barth called the roll, with six members present. Treasurer Bonnie Leonard gave the treasurer's report, including a breakdown of the year's finances.

The flea market booth at Anderson's Rags to Riches and bake sales were noted for making good money, and the community was thanked for supporting the club. The club noted a need for hostesses and programs for the upcoming year, which were discussed and decided on during the meeting.

The club mentioned its scholarship program, with applications due soon. Winners will be selected at the April meeting. The $250 scholarship, given to two Noel girls only, has an application on the McDonald County School website or can be obtained from a school counselor.

This month's program was a cookie-bagging project for Meals on Wheels recipients. Linda Jefferson was the hostess and provided Valentine's Day-themed refreshments. Next month's meeting will feature a silent book auction and a discussion of favorite authors and books.

For more information on joining the Noel Women's Club, contact President Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422.