National Anthem

by Bennett Horne | February 23, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School sophomore Kaiden Bruneau performed a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem prior to the Mustangs' game against Mount Vernon on Friday, Feb. 17, at Mustang Arena.

