Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School sophomore Kaiden Bruneau performed a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem prior to the Mustangs' game against Mount Vernon on Friday, Feb. 17, at Mustang Arena.

McDonald County High School sophomore Kaiden Bruneau performed a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem prior to the Mustangs' game against Mount Vernon on Friday, Feb. 17, at Mustang Arena.

Print Headline: National Anthem

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content