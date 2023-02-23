McDonald County High School sophomore Kaiden Bruneau performed a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem prior to the Mustangs' game against Mount Vernon on Friday, Feb. 17, at Mustang Arena.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
National Anthemby Bennett Horne | February 23, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School sophomore Kaiden Bruneau performed a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem prior to the Mustangs' game against Mount Vernon on Friday, Feb. 17, at Mustang Arena.
Print Headline: National Anthem
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT