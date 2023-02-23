Mustangs drop Mount Vernon, Willow Springs

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's senior guard combo of Sterling Woods and Cross Dowd combined for 44 points in leading the Mustangs to a 70-56 stampede of the Mount Vernon Mountaineers on Friday, Feb. 17, at Mustang Arena.

Dowd's total included the 1,000th point of his career, which came, appropriately enough, on one of his four 3-pointers.

"It was a very exciting moment," Dowd said. "I've wanted to do that since I've been in high school. It's been a big goal of mine, and I'm glad I got to accomplish that goal."

Through his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, and the 23 games leading up to this one this season, Dowd had scored 985 points. When the dust had settled on this one, he walked off the court with 1,005 career points, many coming against teams in the tough Big 8 West that spent extra time and manpower trying to keep him from lighting up the scoreboard night in and night out.

"I'm sure it would have been a lot easier if more teams wouldn't have face guarded me so much, but that's part of it," he said. "I was able to overcome that and do what I wanted to do."

And Dowd was quick to acknowledge the help he received from his teammates in not only getting him the ball but also helping him get open.

"My teammates have been great," he said. "Sterling Woods probably had the most assists (to me) of anybody. I want to thank him a lot for that."

McDonald County coach Brandon Joines said, "Tonight we had an individual accomplishment, which is fantastic for that guy. Cross is a big part of what we do and what we've done for four years, and so that was fantastic to watch.

"I tell everybody you can't get something like that without your teammates, so they need that recognition, too," he continued. "Somebody needs to get you the ball. It's not just you doing everything. It was a team win and a team accomplishment, even though the individual gets the notoriety."

Mount Vernon (6-16) scratched and clawed its way to a 14-9 lead over McDonald County (14-11) after the first quarter of play before the Mustangs rallied in the second to take the lead for good.

Weston Gordon opened the quarter with a putback ahead of two Joshua Pacheco free throws and a 3-pointer by Woods.

Juliun Hernandez dropped in a 3 for an 18-16 lead for Mount Vernon with 6:07 left in the opening half and, after the teams swapped a pair of buckets each, Woods drilled a 3 off a pass from Dowd for a 24-22 Mustang advantage with 4:14 on the clock.

Jarrett Zerby hit a 3 for the Mountaineers at the 2:37 mark, only to see Woods answer with a 3 for the Mustangs 24 seconds later for a 27-25 Mustang edge.

Dowd finished the scoring in the half with a 3 at 0:24.1, and the home team went to the dressing room with a 32-27 lead.

"Mount Vernon's had their struggles throughout the season, but they're feisty and scrappy and they came to play and play hard tonight," Joines said. "They knocked down a lot of shots and made it as difficult as they could. Credit the players and their coaching staff for getting them prepared. There were several times this year they could have packed it in and called it good and they didn't do that."

The Mountaineers scored the first five points of the third quarter, tying the score at 32-32, before the Mustangs went on a 13-3 run for a 45-35 cushion with 1:30 left to play in the third.

The Mustangs, who led by a 47-38 margin after three quarters, would need another run to knock out the Mountaineers after Mount Vernon pulled within 62-56 with 2:02 left in the game.

"We had it down to 62-56 and they finished on an 8-0 run," said Mount Vernon coach Mike Ray. "We're just pretty inexperienced and still trying to learn how to finish games. But I thought our kids battled hard. They're getting better, but that's a veteran team we played tonight. They know how to finish games, and we're still learning."

Joines said he was happy to see the way his team responded after losing a tough road game to Logan-Rogersville earlier in the week.

"After Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday, we just obviously needed to get back on track," he said. "We didn't play our best game in that game, and they are a legitimate, solid team in our area and might even be a solid team for state. Time will tell on that. But I think everyone after the Logan-Rogersville game was kind of like, 'OK, that was our letdown game after winning the Big 8 West.' That was our letdown game, and we wanted to bounce back."

Zerby, who hit six 3s in the game, led the Mountaineers in scoring with 25 points, while Hernandez scored 13. The two sophomores combined to hit 10 3s for Mount Vernon, which made 8 of 11 free throws in the contest.

Woods, who finished with a team-high 24 points, drained four 3s, including three in the second quarter. Dowd hit four 3s on the way to his 20-point night. Pacheco added a 3 and a thrilling dunk off an alley-oop pass from Destyn Dowd to cap a 12-point effort.

"That dunk kind of turned the momentum," said Ray.

Destyn Dowd and Toby Moore added six points each, and Gordon two, for the Mustangs.

MCDONALD COUNTY 70,

MOUNT VERNON 56

Mount Vernon^15^12^11^18^--^56

McDonald County^9^23^15^23^--^70

MOUNT VERNON (6-16): Zerby 25, Hernandez 13, Turner 8, Jones 6, Rinker 4.

MCDONALD COUNTY (14-11): Woods 24, C. Dowd 20, Pacheco 12, D. Dowd 6, Moore 6, Gordon 2.

McDonald County 69, Willow Springs 44

The Mustangs improved to 15-11 overall with a 69-44 victory over Willow Springs on Tuesday at Mustang Arena.

McDonald County led 14-12 after the firt quarter and pulled ahead 35-27 at halftime.

The Mustangs outscored the Bears (9-16) 20-9 in the third quarter to take a 55-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Cross Dowd, who was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th point in the previous game against Mount Vernon on Friday, scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the second half Tuesday against Willow Springs.

Josh Pacheco scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half. Weston Gordon added eight points, Dalton McClain seven, Destyn Dowd six, Sterling Woods five, Toby Moore four and Cael Carlin three.

Jace Rodgers led Willow Springs with nine points on three 3-pointers, while Ryan Friga and Scooter Osborn each scored eight.

Up next

The Mustangs will play in the Class 5 District 6 Tournament March 1-6 at Willard. Brackets for the tournament were not available at presstime.