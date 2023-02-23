MCHS hosted ‘Formal Frenzy’ to raise funds for Project Graduation and School Prom Closet

ANDERSON -- MCHS faculty, parents, and student volunteers hosted MCHS' first "Formal Frenzy" on Feb. 18 at the school.

Formal dresses were sold at the event, with a portion of the proceeds going to Project Graduation for the Class of 2023 and a portion of the proceeds going to MCHS' free formal wear closet, "All Gussied Up."

Tracy Owen, secretary at MCHS, volunteered and helped coordinate the "Formal Frenzy." Owen said she had seen a similar event in another town and thought it could be beneficial at MCHS.

"I noticed that another town did a fundraiser for Project Graduation, and I liked the idea because it offers low-cost prom dresses to girls who otherwise couldn't afford paying full price, and it also gave girls who spent a bunch of money on a dress last year an opportunity to sell their dress," Owen said.

Owen said dresses were set up in the high school cafeteria and organized by size. Shoppers were assisted by students in looking for the perfect gown and given the opportunity to try on as many dresses as they'd like. Owen said some dresses were given to shoppers for free, with some shoppers or parents having the option to donate desired amounts to "All Gussied Up." Dresses ranged from $0 to $350. Owen noted nearly 15 dresses were given away for free at the event.

Owen said "All Gussied Up" is a formal wear closet at the school run by staff like herself and Joelle Stark. Students are able to shop the free formal closet pre-prom. Owen said students could shop the closet before school or following school, allowing for shopping to be scheduled per student with the help of a staff member.

Owen said she volunteered to help with the event as she has "a heart for kids" and wanted to aid MCHS students.

"I have a heart for kids," Owen said. "I feel like if I can help a kid, that's what I want to do. And I love our community, and I think our community is amazing as far as getting in there and helping."

Maggie Pratt, a senior at MCHS, volunteered to help with the Project Graduation fundraiser. Pratt said she helped open the event at 10 a.m., organize the dresses, and help girls shop. Pratt said she thought the shopping experience offered more convenience for McDonald County students.

"This was closer to home, and the girls didn't have to travel," Pratt said. "So, I think it was nice that we held something here in our community that was easy if someone doesn't have a lot of time to go somewhere else. And I think that coming here has helped them and really made it easier and took some of the stress off."

Pratt said this fundraiser was one of the last large fundraising events for Project Graduation, with seniors soon to decide what their Project Graduation trip will entail.

At the event, $300 was raised for "All Gussied Up," and $500 was raised for Project Graduation.