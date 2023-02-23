McDonald County Press obituaries for Feb. 23, 2023

Jamie Sue Horton

Nov. 11, 1982

Feb. 15, 2023

Jamie Sue Horton, 40, a lifelong area resident of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., from complications of heart surgery.

She was born Nov. 11, 1982, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Lawrence and Brenda (Klindworth) Phillips. She was raised and attended school in Rocky Comfort. On May 5, 2005, she married Shannon Horton. She was employed by Express Script/Cigna in the customer service division. She enjoyed cooking and baking, caring for her chickens and attending all of her daughter's activities. She was a member of Living Word Mission in Simco.

She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Susan Phillips; grandparents, Jim and Clara Phillips, Fred and Lucille Dilley, Alvin Klindworth, John and Ann Sturdivant; and her grandmother-in-law, Faye Horton.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Shannon Horton, of the home; her daughter, Makenzie Horton, of the home; her parents, Lawrence and Brenda Phillips of Rocky Comfort; two siblings, Brandon Blevins (Kaisha) of Jane, Shawna Coberly (Chris) of Neosho; her in-laws, Jerald and Sharon Carlin of Rocky Comfort; her grandfather-in-law, Charles Horton of Rocky Comfort; a brother-in-law, Joshua Carlin (Christy) of Monett; and her sister-in-law, Renee Vogt (Dylan) of Cassville.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Brother Billy Joe Gentry officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.

Shirley LaRue Meadows (Reneau)

Dec. 30, 1932

Feb. 6, 2023

Shirley LaRue Meadows (Reneau), 90, of Pineville, Mo., died Monday, Feb. 6th, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1932, to Ada Dewitt and Perry Reneau in Manchester, Okla. She was a longtime resident of Pineville. Earlier, she was a homemaker in Southern California and spent her days making homemade costumes, as a Brownie Troop mom, and a talented photographer. She was a member of the Pasadena Parade of Roses, where she decorated the floral floats. In Pineville, she was near her mother and enjoyed cryptograms, gardening, canning and genealogy. She also enjoyed opera and a wide variety of different styles of music and reading.

She was the eldest of four children; Faye Reneau, Rhonda (Dewitt) Cohn and the late Max Reneau. She was married for 27 years to the late Lee Meadows and is survived by her six children, Rita Nakata, Kim Montague, Carla Gagne, Robin Nakata, Max Meadows, Eric Meadows; and dozens of grandchildren.

She was laid to rest at the Pineville Cemetery, in Pineville, Mo., with a graveside memorial on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

