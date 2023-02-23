McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 12

Star Marie King, 27, Pineville, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Brett Raymond Delaney, 34, Washburn, Ark., parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only), fugitive from out of state

Brian Russell Cain, 60, Southwest City, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Feb. 13

John Erik Saathoff, 30, no address provided, rape or attempted rape -- first degree, sodomy or attempted sodomy -- first degree

Hector Antonio Saldivar, 53, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Kathy Lynn Briggs, 26, Anderson, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Feb. 15

Jeremy Adam James, 36, Pineville, probation violation (2)

Jonathan Davies Young, 29, Seligman, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Larry G Warren, 30, Noel, domestic assault -- second degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

Cole Wyatt Austin, 41, Birchtree, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact

Feb. 16

Christopher Lee Greer, 37, Pineville, expired plates, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibly

Feb. 17

Ryan Thomas Harr, 22, Joplin, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Tammie Dianna McCool, 64, Anderson, disorderly conduct

Feb. 18

Leslie Jean Slosar, 62, Anderson, animal abuse

Simina Philip, 26, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over), miscellaneous parking violation