Lee Library annual used book sale needing donations

NEOSHO -- The Crowder College Lee Library is seeking donations of used books for its annual book sale to be held April 18-20 at the Wright Conference Center, Room C, located inside the Arnold Farber building on the Neosho campus. The event is open to the public as well as the campus community.

"We accept all types of books for the sale," stated Eric Deatherage, Lee Library director. "Some of the more popular books include children's books, as well as hardcover fiction."

Books may be dropped off at the Lee Library during regular hours. You may call the library at 417-455-5606 to make arrangements for assistance when dropping off books. Donations will be accepted up through the week prior to the book sale.

Funds from the sale help the Friends of the Library purchase equipment, books, book lecture speakers, and special events throughout the year.