Getting in one last cast

An angler fishes for trout on Feb. 13, the last day of catch-and-release fly fishing season at Roaring River State Park southeast of Cassville. The park's catch-and-keep season begins March 1 and runs through Oct. 31.
Getting in one last castby Flip Putthoff | February 23, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.
ONE LAST CAST An angler fishes for trout on Feb. 13 2023 on the last day of catch and release fly fishing season at Roaring River State Park southeast of Cassville, Mo. The park's catch and keep season begins March 1 and runs through Oct. 31. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
