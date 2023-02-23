Do you recognize any of these McDonald County WWII veterans?

Submitted photo Do you know any of these veterans? Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these WWII McDonald County veterans. They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet, and in return, they sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 110 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is hoping to find names that go with these faces in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize these veterans, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Do you know any of these veterans? Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these WWII McDonald County veterans. They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet, and in return, they sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 110 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names that go with these faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize these veterans, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

Print Headline: Do you know any of these veterans?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content