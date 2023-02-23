Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Justin Duckett v. Terri Leach.

Richard Vandiver v. Trystan Morey.

State of Missouri:

Captial One, N.A., Successor B. v. Nathaniel Mahurin. Breach of contract.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Charles Robertson. Suit on account.

MM Finance, LLC v. Maranda S. Bowman. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Steven Hartman v. Howard T. Jennings.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Mike D. Amato.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Rhonda L. Zwart.

Messley Properties, LLC v. Lemasters A/K/A Scrog.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Karin C. Stark.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Rachel Lynn Ledbetter. Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Bernan A. Valiente. Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Rachel L. Ledbetter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dominic Elkins. Assault.

Sammy J. Adams. Failure to register motor vehicle. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Chachi George S. Igisomar. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Katelyne N. Lewis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel Harvey Trial. Trespass.

Bernan A. Valiente. Fail to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light. Fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right. Fail to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brandon W. Wakeley. Fail to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard.

Ronald W. Summers. Fail to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Felonies:

Richard Vandiver. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Donald Lee Smith Jr. Stealing.

Filiberto Millan-Rubi. Assault.

Daniel H. Trial. Property damage.

The following cases were heard:

Gary M. Duke. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Dominic Elkins. Assault.

Karson O. Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Tommas Jefferey McGuire. Unlawful use of weapon.