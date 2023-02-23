City reviews bids for street project

GOODMAN -- The city of Goodman took another step toward repairing its streets at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when the city council reviewed bids from various construction companies, a necessary step before the city can get the project underway.

The city also approved the implementation of the "gWorks" tax software which will make paying taxes more convenient for residents.

Placed before the city council members were three envelopes from different construction companies. These companies were APAC Central Inc., Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc. and Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. The bids were for "Option 1," which contains the full city street project.

• APAC Central Inc. The bid price is $922,684.50. This comes to $92.25 per ton for 10,002 tons of asphalt materials.

• Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc. The bid price is $739,322.10. This comes to $98.55 per ton for 7,502 tons of asphalt materials.

• Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. The bid price is $1,081,341.00. The price for asphalt materials was not listed.

These services do not include chip and seal costs. The city will discuss if chip and seal will be an option for streets with less traffic, such as culdesacs and "no-through" roads. The city will now review and select the service that is in line with its needs.

There will be a work session to discuss the street bids on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

The council approved the implementation "gWorks" tax software for the city of Goodman. This will provide residents with the opportunity to pay their taxes online. Before, residents would have to mark their calendars and pay their taxes during city hall business hours -- that is, if the city tax collector was on duty that day. If taxes were mailed and paid incorrectly, it could be days before residents were informed of their mistake. This could be detrimental, especially if they were on a strict schedule. Now, they can pay anywhere at any time. The software is easy and user-friendly but also sophisticated enough to limit human error. It's easy as "A,B,C," said Branstetter.

The Goodman Betterment Club asked the city to approve the establishment of a memorial for the city's veterans and servicemen. The approval was unanimous. The site of the memorial will be on Main Street. Currently, the club is accepting donations, and residents who want to make a donation can contact Tiffany Jordan for more details on the Goodman Betterment Club Facebook page.

The city reviewed and paid bills in the amount of $35,047.53. This figure includes last month's bills since the January meeting was canceled due to the lack of a quorum.

Present at the February meeting were Mayor J.R. Fisher; council members John Bunch, Nicholas Smith, Beth Hallmark, Clay Sexson; city clerk Madisun Branstetter and assistant city clerk Krystal Austen.