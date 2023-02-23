Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Feb. 24. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m., with The Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Pineville/Jane Summer Baseball

Signups for 2023 youth baseball for ages 4-14 years are currently being held. Registration for Pineville and White Rock school district residents will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pineville Community Center located at 602 Jesse James Road.

Costs are $25 for one player; $40 for two players from the same family; and $50 for three or more players from the same family. There will be a $10 late fee per registration after March 1.

Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association

The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will sponsor the 31st Annual Winter Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, and Collectibles Show at the Carthage Missouri Memorial Hall located at 407 South Garrison (Highway 571) on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma will offer 48 tables with free admission.

Bunker Hill Quilt Club -- Lunch on Square

The Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting Lunch on Square on Monday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pineville Square, weather permitting. The menu will be broccoli and cheese soup, stew, or potato soup with cornbread and homemade desserts. Ice tea will be available.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.