Anderson discusses reports, city signs, and public notification system





ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting, held Feb. 21 at Anderson City Hall, the mayor and council discussed city reports, city signage and new businesses.

For the police report, Anderson Police Chief David Abbott noted he has an appointment to add a K-9 kennel to a department Tahoe. Abbott noted the department could not get a K-9 until it is fully staffed. Abbott said some applications have been received and are under review.

Anderson Fire Chief David Abbott, reporting for the fire department, noted there had been an increase in calls. Abbott said that, in the last structure fire the department fought, three hoses and masks were destroyed. Hose replacement will be approximately $1,000. Abbott said he is looking into whether the helmets are still under warranty, as well as having the helmets checked to see if the specific lot number is faulty. Abbott noted the helmets were damaged in identical ways. Helmets are about $300 apiece to replace.

Public works director Ben Shoemaker said the city's utility department has been working on improvements at Anderson's ballpark, in addition to looking at generator quotes.

Cara Sherman, reporting on the ball program, noted trusses at the new building should be in by the end of the week. Sherman has hosted two signups so far for summer ball, with 61 children currently registered. She will host more signups pre-season. Sherman also noted there might be a day-long tournament between McDonald County teams and Gravette teams.

The board voted to purchase a sign from Stewart Signs at a cost of $12,416 down and $1,242 per month. The sign has a 0% interest rate and a 50% deposit. The total cost for the sign is $24,832.

The board also voted to pay $2,000 toward the Arvest line of credit.

Misty Farmer presented mapping to the board, noting that her property around Beaver Circle and close alleys was divided incorrectly in relation to what the city should be responsible for. The board voted to approve a quick claim swap between the city and Farmer.

The board voted to transfer $20,000 in ARPA funds in the form of a three-year loan to the summer recreation program for a new concession stand.

The city also voted to purchase a new public notification system, Genasys. The new program is $1,100 cheaper than the current program, Everbridge. The new program will allow more character allotment for alerts being sent to Anderson citizens as well as citizens being notified of emergencies via email, text and phone.

The council approved the payment of bills amounting to $103,539.10.



