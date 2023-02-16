School board discusses poker tournament fundraiser

ANDERSON -- On Thursday, Feb. 9, members of the McDonald County School Board gathered to discuss the success of the poker tournament fundraiser that was hosted by the McDonald County School Foundation. It also reviewed the number of students riding school buses and the current number enrolled in the vocational rehabilitation work experiences program.

On Saturday, Feb 4. the McDonald County Schools Foundation hosted a poker night to raise funds for the school district. This night was counted as a success.

"People had a lot of fun. Nobody got arrested; nobody got a ticket. I had lots of people say we will come again and we will bring friends in," said Frank Woods. "Some people said they'll come every Saturday night."

At the fundraiser, they had an auction and games like Texas Hold'em and blackjack. The board assured residents that this wasn't a gambling event. A McDonald County Schools Foundation Facebook page said, "Much like our golf tournaments of the past, entrants presented an entry fee/donation and winners received donated or purchased prizes, with no persons benefiting from the losses of another."

Representatives from Vocational Rehabilitation Work Experience stopped by to inform the board of the recent developments within the program. This gives students the opportunity to attain work experience during the summer.

According to Kevin Benish, director of student services, 15 students are currently enrolled in the program and will work 20 hours a week. They will also have job coaches that will supervise them.

"Stangs is one of our big partners that we work with. (Students) work in the gas station to help stock food on the shelves. They work in Subway, as well ... and they work in Anderson Elementary with the custodial staff."

All members of the board approved of the district's participation in the program.

Doug Coberley is a school bus driver/trainer for the McDonald County School District. He reported 2,186 students who are regular bus riders across all schools in McDonald County. According to Coberley, these reports must be submitted in "October and February."

Assistant superintendent Joy Hardridge requested a grant from the board to allow the district to add another counselor for the school district. According to Hardridge, just in Anderson Elementary, the ratio between counselors to students is 500 to 1. This grant would give them the funds they need to hire another counselor to help with the workload. The board approved the request.

On March 4, the McDonald County Schools Foundation will host a banquet. Tickets can be purchased at the McDonald County Central Office in Anderson and Cornerstone Bank in Pineville and Southwest City.