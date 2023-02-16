RELIGION: Three things about God’s Leadership

We were so blessed to have Alan Brock, director of missions for the Shoal Creek Baptist Association bring us God's word in his message, "Three Things About God's Leadership."

He began by telling us that the church exists because of Jesus and that we are Christ's church. "Let us come to be unified as God's people."

Alan referred to Deuteronomy 31 which was written by Moses about leading the people from Egypt to the promised land. Because of their lack of faith, the people didn't enter the promised land and ended up wandering in the desert for 40 years. God had led Moses to speak to the rock but, instead, he hit it as a point of rebellion. Deuteronomy 31:1-8 tells of God's transfer of leadership from Moses as he was not allowed to go to the promised land because of his lack of faith.

Alan told us that we should remember verse 8 for days to come because it challenges us to be strong. "And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you, do not fear nor be dismayed."

Alan then talked about the three things relating to God's leadership. "First, God determines the season of His leaders. Each leader has a gift and talents to accomplish. Jesus is in our midst." Alan referenced Genesis 12 about the Lord's promise and said, "We want immediate gratification. It doesn't always happen, but God's timing is always perfect. He appoints His leaders to accomplish His tasks. God has a task for us and we need to know what it is, but don't claim His glory. The church isn't ours but belongs to God. Jesus Christ died and was resurrected for the church -- the body of Christ. God leads His people to protect us from Satan.

"We should not come to church to just punch our religious time card. We should come to church to interact with God, repent of sin, and do God's ministry. If you are not coming to church for that reason, you need to re-evaluate your relationship with Christ. God is our leader."

Deuteronomy 31:5 tells us that God gives His tasks to obedient leaders. Matthew 28:18-20 tells us that all authority is with Jesus Christ. "And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, 'All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son of the Holy Spirit.'"

After reading the scripture, Alan asked, "How many people have heard about Christ because of you? Do we help others follow Christ? How do you measure up? It starts with obedient leaders. People leave church because of the discipline of the Almighty God. Church leadership, are you obeying God?"

And the third thing Alan talked about in regard to God's leadership is that it energizes us with His constant presence. "God brings us to a place of dependence for fruitfulness. Obey, walk and serve with God. God is with us continually. We can walk in confidence with Him."

Alan referred to John 14:16-18 where Jesus tells us, "And I will pray to the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever -- the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you."

Alan told us that "Our comforter is the Holy Spirit which baptizes you into the body of Christ. We need to see that God provides the job description for us. Do we do what God tells us? God's blessing comes from obedience. People want things easy and not to be offended. Do you take obeying Christ seriously? Obedience is verified by opposition."

In closing, Alan reminded us that our task is to make disciples out of all nations. In Acts, 1:8 Jesus says, "But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth." Alan asked, "If we think so much of Jesus Christ, why don't we, as believers, talk and tell others about Him."

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday as Roger Gill will bring us God's word.

