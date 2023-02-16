Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press. Phone 479-855-3724, or email Graham Thomas at [email protected] or Bennett Horne at [email protected]
Thursday's Games
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
(7th at Lamar; 8th at East Newton)
McDonald County at Big 8 Tourn.^5 p.m.
Friday's Games
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon at McDonald County (9/JV/V)^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
McDonald County (JV/V) at Hollister^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
at Carl Junction
MCHS boys at Class 3 District 3 Tourn.^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
(7th at Lamar; 8th at East Newton)
McDonald County at Big 8 Tourn.^5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
at Carl Junction
MCHS boys at Class 3 District 3 Tourn.^10 a.m.
Tuesday's Games
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Willow Springs at McDonald County (V)^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Joplin at McDonald County (JV/V)^5 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
(7th at Lamar; 8th at East Newton)
McDonald County at Big 8 Tourn.^5 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
at Mizzou Arena, Columbia
MCHS at State Tournament^TBA