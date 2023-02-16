Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press. Phone 479-855-3724, or email Graham Thomas at [email protected] or Bennett Horne at [email protected]

Thursday's Games

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

(7th at Lamar; 8th at East Newton)

McDonald County at Big 8 Tourn.^5 p.m.

Friday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Mount Vernon at McDonald County (9/JV/V)^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County (JV/V) at Hollister^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

at Carl Junction

MCHS boys at Class 3 District 3 Tourn.^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

(7th at Lamar; 8th at East Newton)

McDonald County at Big 8 Tourn.^5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

at Carl Junction

MCHS boys at Class 3 District 3 Tourn.^10 a.m.

Tuesday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Willow Springs at McDonald County (V)^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joplin at McDonald County (JV/V)^5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

(7th at Lamar; 8th at East Newton)

McDonald County at Big 8 Tourn.^5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

at Mizzou Arena, Columbia

MCHS at State Tournament^TBA