New Bethel School takes students back in time

ANDERSON -- Home school students from McDonald County had the opportunity to live the life of students from 1929 at the New Bethel School on Historic School Day. On Thursday, Feb 9, students were encouraged to dress in the attire and play games that were popular in that period.

The New Bethel School, at 722 New Bethel Road, was one of 70 rural schools in McDonald County, and from 1915 to 1948, it educated its students.

The day starts with students walking a half mile to the school. This helps them follow in the footsteps of students that preceded them 100 years ago.

Once they arrive at the New Bethel School, the first thing they notice is the natural stone walls. As the school was being built, local farmers had brought these stones from their property, and after 100 years, it still stands strong.

In keeping with the times, the New Bethel school has no indoor plumbing or electricity. Students must draw water from an outdoor pump and wash their hands in a basin. They also must carry firewood for the woodstove and learn the same curriculum and methods students would have had to learn in 1929.

Inside the school, there is a table that displays a whole assortment of tools.

"Over here, on a table, there are antiques ... and we talk about how they were used; what they were used for, and what replaced them," said Karen Almeter.

Almeter was a teacher that taught adult education and ESL(english as a second language) for many years. She is one of the educators at the school.

The students also enjoyed singing songs with Lee Ann Sours, who is a local musician. She came and played classic songs, such as "Oh, Susanna," "Froggy Went A'Courtin'," and "Skip to My Lou."

Linda Patterson was also a teacher for McDonald County but now teaches part-time. At the New Bethel School, she helps educate students about the days before the electronic age.

Although students enjoy having fun living life in the old days, for Patterson, it goes deeper than that.

"History is important. We need to know where we come from and what life was like. It makes us appreciate the things we have now and can make better use of," said Patterson.

Patterson says this school gives students a hands-on experience to learn about life and how people still enjoyed it without the technology that distracts us today.

In 1948, the school was closed down when the county decided to consolidate these rural schools and send students into larger town schools.

But the New Bethel School still stands to this day as a memory of what it takes to stand the test of time.

Daniel Bereznicki / McDonald County Press The New Bethel School is a two-room stone school that is divided by a barrier. One room is furnished with desks and writing material from that time. Also, a wood-burning stove heats the whole school. Altogether, these minor details immerse the students into the 1920s.



Daniel Bereznicki / McDonald County Press Students were encouraged to pack a lunch with materials that were available during the 1920s, such as glass jars, wicker baskets and wax paper. One student’s parent baked oatmeal sandwich cookies.



Daniel Bereznicki / McDonald County Press Students had the chance to learn and play games that were popular during the 1920s such as Red Rover. The rules of Red Rover require 10 or more players. One by one, a player will run across to the team on the other side, hoping to break the chain that connects the players. If the last player can’t break the chain, the opposing team wins.

