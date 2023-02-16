MCHS girls wrestlers’ season ends

The McDonald County girls' wrestling team saw its season end on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, in the Class 1 District 3 Tournament at Clinton.

The Lady Mustangs had two competitors -- Helen Martinez and Gisel Aragon -- advance to the consolation semifinal round, one win away from qualifying for the state tournament, but neither was able to be the first MCHS girls wrestler in program history to qualify.

At 155 pounds, Martinez (21-18) won her first match in the championship round by fall (2:39) over Grandview's Demijah Baskett, but she lost in the quarterfinals by fall (3:03) to West Plains' Zoey Foster.

Martinez picked up two straight wins by fall in the consolation bracket over Hillcrest's Abbigail Whitman (2:57) and Reeds Spring's Lindsey Keithley (2:58), but she lost by fall (3:48) in the consolation semifinals to Marshfield's Trinity Lesser.

Aragon (23-9), competing at 170, also won her first match over Nevada's LeAndra Shotts by fall (1:23), but she lost to Reeds Spring's Blaikee Cagle by fall (5:07) in the quarterfinals.

Aragon won two straight consolation matches, defeating Carl Junction's Sarah Tyler by fall (2:26) and Buffalo's Ava Scrivener by sudden victory (SV-1 14-9). Aragon lost by fall (1:56) to Marshfield's Isabella Whitlock in the consolation semifinals.

At 145, Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (24-5) won her first match by fall (2:56) over West Plains' Kyra Roberson. Lopez-Apolinar lost in the quarterfinals to Teresa Dawn of Nevada by fall (2:15). She then lost to Ariah Brandsma of Reeds Spring by decision (7-6).

Also competing for McDonald County were Ellysia Wasson (110), Jaslyn Benhumea (115) and Rylie Huston (135).

Wasson (12-21) lost two matches by fall to Nevada's Sydnee Badlwin (1:51) and Sherwood's Aubrey McCulloh (2:02).

Benhumea (14-18) dropped a technical fall match to Holden's Macey Greene (TF-1.5, 3:05 16-0) before losing to Warrensburg's Cerissa Holsey by fall (4:16).

Huston (7-28) lost by fall to Ariaha Mcillwain of Marshfield (1:29) and to Buffalo's Aja Watson (0:57).

Boys

The McDonald County boys travel to Carl Junction on Friday and Saturday for the Class 3 District 3 Tournament.

The tournament begins at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday.