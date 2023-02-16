McDonald County Obituaries for Feb. 16, 2023

Dr. Archie (Tom) Edwards Jr.

May 30, 1935

Jan. 29, 2023

Dr. Archie (Tom) Edwards Jr., 87, of Grove, OK, departed this life Sunday, January 29, 2023, under the care of Circle of Life in Bella Vista, AR. Tom entered this life May 30, 1935, in Joplin, MO, to the union of Archie T Edwards and Marie (Armstrong) Edwards.

He served as a Captain in the Army Dental Corp, Ft. Sam Houston, TX, and established two successful dental practices, one in Harlingen, TX, and one in Southwest City, MO. He was widely known as the "Painless" dentist. But the LOVE of his life was creating ART!

In addition to his DDS degree, Tom also had a Master of Fine Arts from Vermont College of Norwich, University Montpelier, VT. He attended the 1994 Summer Session, MSSC Exchange Program, Folkhogschola, Mullsjo, Sweden, and the 1992 Guest Student Summer Session, Cleveland Institute of Art, at L'Ecole d'art, Lacoste, Provence, France. He acquired friends all over the world through Facebook and subsequently has artwork in at least nine countries and seventeen states.

Tom was a caring and giving man. He loved his family, and he also loved his church family. He liked to visit museums, art galleries, travel, and living life to its fullest! Tom will be missed by family and friends all over the world!

He is preceded in death by his wife, Myrna (Morris) Edwards; parents; brother, Robert Edwards; sister, Caroline (Moody) Edwards; son, Archie T Edwards III; son-in-law, Mark Cheramie; and great-grandson, Jeremiah Cheramie.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Cheamie; granddaughter, Renee Cheramie; great-grandchildren, Eliana Earhart and Michael Cheramie. Tom's extended family, Betty (Mestrovich) Rousseau, Robert Mestrovich and wife Tonya, Jeffry Mestrovich and wife Hollie; granddaughters, Nicole Mestrovich, Ashley Mestrovich, Annie Mestrovich; and grandsons, Justin Mestrovich, and Kenny Mestrovich.

Arrangements are being made by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Virginia Kay Hayes

June 2, 1943

Feb. 8, 2023

Virginia Kay Hayes, 79, of Noel, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her sons' home in Webb City, Mo., after months of failing health.

She was born June 2, 1943, in Kansas City, to Ralph and Pauline (Meyers) Hayes. She was raised in Kansas City and was a 1960 graduate of North East High School. She resided in Independence, Mo., before moving to Parsons, Kan. in 1985. She has been a resident of Noel since 1993. From 1977 until her retirement in 1998, she was an over-the-road truck driver. She enjoyed craft projects, rock collecting, crocheting, scrapbooking, caring for animals, hummingbirds and was a devoted foster parent for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, David Cope; an infant son, Gabriel Cope; and two grandsons, Charles and Forrest Stockton.

Survivors are her three children, Kristina Stockton and Karen Cope of Noel, and David "Nick" Cope of Webb City; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Bob Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Online condolences may be sent via www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Felix Rubio Rubio

March 01, 1946

Jan. 30, 2023

Felix Rubio Rubio, 76, of Anderson, Mo., died Jan. 30, 2023. He was known as Chelelo in Mexico.

He was born March 01, 1946, to Ramon Rubio Rubio and Norberta Rubio Castro in their home in Las Pitas, Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He lived in Anderson for about 26 years. He worked in various capacities for Cementos Mexicanos as an engineer assistant, Hudson Foods, Tyson, Moark and Opal Foods. He also enjoyed working on the family farm in Mexico. On Aug. 27, 1968, he married Macaria Aguilar Gonzalez and was later sealed to Macaria for time and eternity in the Mexico City Temple on Jan. 29, 1985. One of his favorite hobbies was bull riding. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an ordained elder at the time of his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Isaura, Francisco, Graciela.

He is survived by his brothers, Daniel, Melchor, Adan, Claudio, Evodio; sisters, Gregoria, Maria; seven children, Nora Ilda Gardner (Paul), Gerardo Rubio (Felicitas Muñoz), Rosalia Chavez (Angel), Ana Laura Martin (John), Sarai Garcia (Paul), Felix Jesus Rubio (Aidet Mercado), Gadiandy Jaret Rubio (Ana Karen Gonsalez); and 18 grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Anderson.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Hayes

