McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 5
Trey D. Pearce, 23, Greenbrier, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit (exceed by 26 miles per hour or more)
Sophina Konou, 29, Joplin, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)
Hinegi Benejal, 30, Noel, fish without a permit for non-resident
Feb. 6
Richard Harold Reece II, 40 Goodman, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense
Destry Eugene Slaughter, 39, Goodman, property damage -- first degree, stealing -- $750 or more, stealing -- catalytic converter
Jami Kae Hobbie, 54, Pineville, harassment -- first degree, stalking -- first degree -- first offense, property damage -- first degree, burglary -- second degree
Feb. 7
Axel Allen Stanek, 32, Anderson, assault -- second degree, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense, assault, trespassing, stealing/larceny/theft
Jose Alberto Molina JR, 18, Southwest City, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense
Duane Ray Goodgion, 52, Tuttle, OK, probation violation
Joysner Dadius, 31, Southwest City, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Feb. 8
Richard Harold Reece II, 40, Noel, DWI -- habitual
Feb. 9
Annie Marie Sanchez, 29, Southwest City, defective equipment
Melvin Daniel Lett, 53, Southwest City, miscellaneous healthy and safety
Michael Leonard Tracy, 37, Goodman, forgery
Leah Nichole Selee, 23, Bentonville, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, assault -- second degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Killisou Imi, 34, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- second offense, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision (6) special victims, property damage first degree, forgery, identity theft or attempt, concealing a felony, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, driving while intoxicated (2), falsification of affidavit to obtain public defender services
Feb. 10
Jason John Swift, 40, Cassville, courtesy hold for other agency
Preston Paul Keen, 25, Anderson, operate vehicle eon highway without a valid license -- first offense, exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 mph over)
Gregory Allan Bickford, 56, Goodman, probation violation
Feb. 11
Menton Nino, 25, no address provided, trespassing -- first degree, false impersonation
Elvis Joseph, 38, Noel, assault -- third degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony