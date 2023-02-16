Four Mustangs sign with colleges

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School recently celebrated the signing of collegiate letters of intent in three sports by four of its Mustang seniors.

The signing ceremony, which was postponed earlier this month due to icy road conditions on Wednesday, Feb. 1, was held Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Mustang Arena in front of family and friends of the four signees, as well as students and faculty members.

Those signing included Isaac Behm, Cross Dowd, Blaine Ortiz, and Jack Parnell.

Isaac Behm

Isaac Behm is the son of Paige and Dwayne Behm. He signed to play baseball at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.

Behm is a left fielder and right-handed pitcher for the Mustangs and said he chose CCC because of its "great baseball program" and the fact it is "close to home," which, he said, makes it "the perfect fit for me."

He played baseball, basketball and football while at MCHS, winning all-conference and all-district awards as a Mustang.

Behm said getting the opportunity to further his baseball career on the collegiate level is "unbelievable," adding, "It's something you think about when you're a kid and now it's becoming a reality."

He has played baseball for 14 years.

"This has been a big dream of mine," he said. "I've always seen it as a possibility, but I never knew if I could do it before now."

Behm said his time playing baseball at MCHS has helped prepare his game for the next level.

"My coaches have been outstanding," he said. "All of the years, and Coach (Kevin) Burgi and Coach (Heath) Alumbaugh, they've all been great. And then just putting work in on my own, perfecting my craft, has helped get me here."

Behm will be joined on the CCC team by teammate Cross Dowd.

"Getting to play baseball with one of my buddies is really cool," Behm said.

Cross Dowd

Cross Dowd is the son of Craig and Brandi Dowd. He has signed to play baseball at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.

"I chose this school because it is a small town like home. That really helps," he said. "I also chose this school because of the coaches and the great environment. When I went on my visit, it was a great visit. I got to meet all the coaches and I love the coaches and the facilities."

Besides baseball, Dowd has also played basketball and football for the Mustangs and has won two all-conference and all-district awards.

"Our coaches really work hard with us to make us better," he said of his time at MCHS. "And our teammates, too. We really push each other to bring out the best in each other."

As for his goal of one day playing collegiate baseball, Dowd said, "I dreamed about it all the time, but I didn't know if I really would, so this is great."

He added, "I've played with the same kids all my life and in the same organization my whole life. It's really great, especially that I'm going with one of my teammates, too. That's awesome."

Dowd will be joined at CCC by Mustang teammate Isaac Behm.

Blaine Ortiz

Blaine Ortiz is the son of Monica and Bobby Ortiz. He has signed to be a part of the wrestling team at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo.

When asked why he chose MVC, Ortiz said, "The school has a high priority and focus in the classroom and on the mat. So I'm not just going there to wrestle, I'm going there to get an education. That's my first priority; wrestling comes second."

He said he also likes the way his future coaches and school have shown a lot of interest in him and his career.

"They've been pretty interested and have shown the most interest," he said. "And they've always been there to answer my questions. They're very supportive and aggressive and that's what I like. I wanted to be on a team like that. And it's definitely a family atmosphere."

That atmosphere and environment helped him make his decision to sign with MVC.

"Our environment here at McDonald County is different, and when I was looking at colleges I wanted to find that same environment," he said. "We've got a good family base here. I know what I wanted in a team and they're building that there. You can see the progress being made in the wrestling room and on campus. That's what I really respected."

Ortiz was also a member of the MCHS cross country team and has won an all-state award, a sectional championship, three district championships and three all-conference championships, as well as reaching the 100-victory mark, an achievement he attained this season.

Ortiz said signing day was a "pretty exciting moment," adding, "It's another step in my journey." Plus, he said, it was exciting getting to sign on the same day with some of his close friends. "That's pretty cool, too," he said with a smile.

Jack Parnell

Jack Parnell is the son of Sara Fields and Will Parnell. He has signed to play football at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan.

When asked why he chose Benedictine College, the MCHS senior said, "It's a great school with a great football program and great academics."

Parnell also plays baseball for the Mustangs. He has earned three all-conference awards and seemed to always be in the middle of the action on the football field, whether it be on defense as a defensive back or on offense as a wide receiver.

He said playing college football has "always been a goal of mine," but added that he made sure not to think about that goal too much while the current season was underway.

"I always tried to not look past the current season," he said. "But ever since the football season ended after my senior season (going to college) has been my focus."

As for signing his letter of intent on the same day three of his friends were signing their letters, Parnell said, "It feels good. There's no day I'd rather do this than on a day with my best friends. We've been best friends our whole lives."

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior Isaac Behm, accompanied by his parents, Dwayne and Paige Behm, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to play baseball at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior Jack Parnell, seated between his parents, Sara Fields and Will Parnell, and accompanied by members of his family, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to play football at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan.

