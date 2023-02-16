FFA members gain new experiences

ANDERSON -- "We had a really good year. We had some really involved seniors that we missed terribly," said Maggie Pratt, the FFA (Future Farmers of America) McDonald County chapter president. In 2022, students enjoyed many experiences, such as attending the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
Students spent five days traveling, driving up to the convention, and listening to seminars from industry experts. They also had opportunities to meet people from other FFA chapters, including individuals from Hawaii.
Pratt says FFA has coming events for 2023. At the end of February, students can look forward to FFA week. During the week, they'll enjoy dressing up for each day and take part in activities at school or after school.
Then on Sunday, they'll choose a church from their community and attend that church that morning.
Throughout the entire month of March, contest season will be here. Students will meet with others from McDonald County and have contests, such as food science, horse judging, livestock judging, dairy, cattle, nursery, landscape, forestry, and public speaking.
They'll be building leadership skills to help them get jobs in the future.
These future leaders of agriculture have an eventful year ahead of them.