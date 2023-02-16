FFA members gain new experiences

ANDERSON -- "We had a really good year. We had some really involved seniors that we missed terribly," said Maggie Pratt, the FFA (Future Farmers of America) McDonald County chapter president. In 2022, students enjoyed many experiences, such as attending the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

Students spent five days traveling, driving up to the convention, and listening to seminars from industry experts. They also had opportunities to meet people from other FFA chapters, including individuals from Hawaii.

Pratt says FFA has coming events for 2023. At the end of February, students can look forward to FFA week. During the week, they'll enjoy dressing up for each day and take part in activities at school or after school.

Then on Sunday, they'll choose a church from their community and attend that church that morning.

Throughout the entire month of March, contest season will be here. Students will meet with others from McDonald County and have contests, such as food science, horse judging, livestock judging, dairy, cattle, nursery, landscape, forestry, and public speaking.

They'll be building leadership skills to help them get jobs in the future.

These future leaders of agriculture have an eventful year ahead of them.

Submitted by Emily Hutton Nine members of McDonald County FFA spent some time on the evening of Jan. 12 presenting to the school board their experiences on the National FFA Convention trip.



Submitted by Emily Hutton The McDonald County FFA Conservation Classes enjoyed the opportunity to explore the Wonders of Wildlife.



Submitted by Emily Hutton McDonald County FFA members enjoyed a day at the University of Missouri Research Farm field day at Mt. Vernon. They learned about elderberries, insects, forestry careers, vet science, high tunnel farms, lavender, and cannulated cows.

