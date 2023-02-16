Do you know this WWII McDonald County veteran couple?

Submitted photo Do you know this couple? In honor of Valentine's Day, please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these WWII McDonald County veterans! They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and in return, they sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 80 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names that go with these faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize this couple, please call the Library at 417) 223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Do you know this couple? Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these WWII McDonald County veterans in honor of Valentine's Day! They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet, and in return, they sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 80 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names that go with these faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize this couple, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

Print Headline: Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran couple?

