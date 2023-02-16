Dinner theatre presents ‘Love & Marriage’

The McDonald County High School Drama Program's Dabbs Greer Theatre Society will present the dinner theatre DG FRIDAY: Love & Marriage on Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. in the McDonald County Little Theatre.

"Love & Marriage" is a hilarious production in a variety show format.

The dinner theatre menu includes dinner salad, garlic toast, spaghetti with meat sauce, veggie medley and strawberry cake.

Dinner and show tickets are $12, and show-only tickets are $5 for advanced and $8 at the door. You can purchase your tickets at the MCHS office or email: [email protected].