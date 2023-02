Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Clarissa R. Hatfield v. James M. Hatfield.

State of Missouri:

Citibank N.A. v. Crystal E. Hollis. Suit on account.

Resurgent Receivables LLC. v. Jimmy Proctor. Suit on account.

Sims Corner Church v. Director of Revenue. Declaratory judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Nancy Garcia. Breach of contract.

Mark A. Martineau v. Bernard M. Neiters. Quiet title.

MM Finance, LLC a Nebraska Limited Liability Company v. Enden Kachuo. Suit on account.

MM Finance, LLC a Nebraska Limited Liability Company v. Andrea S. Samson. Suit on account.

MM Finance, LLC a Nebraska Limited Liability Company v. Douglas W. Wetzel. Suit on account.

U.S. Bank Trust National v. Katherine L. Debord. Unlawful detainer.

Tung Mai v. Gary Geddes. Unlawful detainer.

Jodi Machardy v. Jindy P. Reece. Unlawful detainer.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. April L. Reed. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Bradley Macy. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associate v. Stephanie M. Gilmore. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

LVNV Funding LLC v. Timothy Douglas.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Melissa Brouillette.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Derek R. Durham.

DOR CE v. Ashly R. Williams.

DOR CE v. Nicholas H. Martin.

DOR CE v. Heidi Smith.

Freeman Health System v. Caleb Samson.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Benjamin L. Bear. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Charles T. Haskell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Velma K. Kimbrough. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Preston W. Armstrong. Exceeded posted speed limit. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Anna J. Barton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kalea N. Robinson Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Riley S. Bracht. Exceeded posted speed limit. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Paula J. Brookshire. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Emily I. Stockton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dylan L. Holman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jerry L. Glover. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jay A. Platter. Exceeded posted speed limit. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Chance S. Goad. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittany N. Murray. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Haley C. Grigg. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ricky D. Hooper. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lynnette M. Patterson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mary E. Stuchel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicolas O. Bailey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gary M. Duke. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Lara J. Hightower. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Milo C. Froese. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

John M. Shoemaker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

C.J. A. Harker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jaden William Chapman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Luke H. Fields Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob R. Harrison. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ashley Waterman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karson O. Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Samual H. Drysdale. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Paula J. Brookshire. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Clayton L. Stevens. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Samantha L. Roberts. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Timothy J. Myers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joel A. Delgado. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Erik W. Kjelland. Fail to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Anita Aquino. Exceeded posted speed limit. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Nickolas R. Thornhill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles R. Sanders. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Adley J. McCall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jose A. Molina. Assault.

David Tanner. Animal neglect or abandonment.

Steven A. Billings. DWI -- alcohol. Fail to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Robert A. Campbell. Trespass. Property damage.

Summer G. McKee. Stealing

Carlos Gutierrez Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David E. Loos. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Delan Ray Tucker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joshua D. Boxberger. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ivan T. Rocourt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Deporsha K. Mosley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kylee A. Blevins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Riley S. Bracht. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Blake A. McFarland. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Elvis Joseph. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Robert Ray Matthews. Damage to jail/jail property.

Summer G. McKee. Burglary. Property damage.

Dustin R. Engle. Receiving stolen property.

Nathan R. Bullard. DWI -- alcohol.

Monica Darlene Fisher. Stealing.

Richard Harold Reece. DWI -- alcohol.

Tommas Jefferey McGuire. Abuse or neglect of a child. Endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk.

Leah N. Selee. Assault. Possession of controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Michael James Behrle. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Nelson Espada. Fishing without a permit.

Yuriko Roponei. DWI -- person less than 17 years old in vehicle. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.