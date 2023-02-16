Connect2Culture’s offers one more February performance

JOPLIN -- Connect2Culture will host one more performance this February at the Beshore Performance Hall inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex located at 212 West Seventh Street in Joplin.

Aquila Theatre in Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice

Wednesday, Feb. 22 -- 7 p.m.

Series: Curtains Up Series

Tickets: $30 - $35

Published in 1813, Jane Austen's ultimate romantic comedy, Pride and Prejudice, has stood the test of time. As the Bennet sisters try to navigate their way toward love and marriage, Austen humorously skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system and puts the thoughts and feelings of her female characters front and center. Filled with unforgettable characters, this sharp social satire has it all: wit, romance, and lots of dancing!

Visit connect2culture.org/all-performances to learn more about each artist in its 2022-2023 season. Tickets to all C2C performances are sold exclusively through connect2culture.org, over the phone at 417-501-5550, or at the box office inside the Cornell Complex. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Avoid overpaying through ticket resellers by buying directly from C2C.

Connect2Culture (C2C) is a not-for-profit arts organization founded in 2009 to enhance the community through culture. Unlike any organization in the Joplin area, C2C is a respected community arts agency, a champion of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, and a performing arts presenter. C2C strives to expand the audience and resources needed to "ignite a passion for the arts, culture, and entertainment" in the Joplin area.