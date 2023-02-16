Civil War Round Table to meet March 2

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table's March 2 program will be presented by Steve Cottrell and is about the Battle of Carthage, Mo.

Steve is the co-author of the book, "The Civil War in the Ozarks," and an employee of the Battle of Carthage Museum. Steve is a native of southwest Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State College.

The Battle of Carthage was fought on July 5, 1861, and was one of the first major engagements of the Civil War. It was one of the key preliminary actions leading to the Battle of Wilson's Creek on Aug. 10, 1861.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum at 7 p.m. on March 2 The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker's expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of United States history known as the "The Civil War" and to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war.

The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road, in Bella Vista.

For further information, email [email protected]