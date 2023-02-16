City transfers funds from police to fire to purchase ladder truck

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council in Southwest City, on Tuesday, discussed transferring funds from the police department to the fire department to provide the fire department with funds to purchase a ladder truck.

It needs work before it can be used in the field, fire chief Shane Clark explained. "We've got it set in a station and are still playing with it," said Clark. "I don't think there's anything we ran across major. I think it's all going to be fairly easy to fix."

Funds to be transferred were in the amount of $10,000.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow, Fire Chief Shane Clark, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

The mayor opened the meeting, saying he was pleased with how things were going in the city for the past couple of weeks. According to him, Main Street has been bustling with activity because of the new businesses that have opened.

"The malt shop opened back up. The service is good and the people are excellent at what they're doing. If you haven't been there, you need to try it," said Blake. "I'm really proud of what's happening on Main Street."

Fire Chief Shane Clark gave a recent update on the fire department's activity since the last council meeting, saying, "We've run three medical calls, one traffic control, and one MVA (motor vehicle accident).

Police Chief Bud Gow said, "Since our last meeting, we've written 56 citations -- eight for no insurance, 14 registration violations, 11 for speeding, five for driving with no driver's license, two equipment violations, two fail to stop, two fail to yield, two fail to signal, and one for drug paraphernalia."

According to Gow, the police department also had three careless and imprudent driving citations, one for failure to obey, two for failing to maintain in a single lane, one for sexual misconduct, one for parking, and one for shoplifting. They also wrote 15 warnings and made five arrests.

Thanks to the K9 police unit. Rocco was able to discover drug paraphernalia from one pullover, proving the K9 program is working.

One council member said of the K9 officer, "We should give him a raise or an extra little biscuit."

Other Business

The council also approved a cashier's check for the "Municipal Emergency Services" for $49,914.08, paid bills in the amount of $18,263.52, and approved purchasing fireworks from "Premier Pyrotechnics Fireworks."

The actual price for the fireworks was not yet known but the council authorized spending up to $7,000 for pyrotechnics.