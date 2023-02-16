Salvation Army of McDonald County

The Salvation Army will hold an indoor sale Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Pineville Plaza located at 5265 Business 71 in Pineville. There will be antiques, clothing, kitchen items, furniture and more.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center will hold a potluck meal with music on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. The public is invited. The center also has monthly events and happenings, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

Bunker Hill Quilt Club -- Lunch on Square

The Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting Lunch on Square on Monday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pineville Square, weather permitting. The menu will be broccoli and cheese soup, stew, or potato soup with cornbread and homemade desserts. Ice tea will be available.