Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

William ‘Bill’ Minton Ross II

by Staff Reports | February 9, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Ross

William Minton Ross II

Aug. 29, 1938

Feb. 6, 2023

William "Bill" Minton Ross II, 84 of Pineville, Mo., died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Aug. 29, 1938, to William Minton Ross Sr. and Aleathia (Coombes) Ross in Winfield, Kan. He married Gloria Mabry on Feb. 11, 1964, in Newkirk, Okla. Together they owned and operated the Elk River Land Company for more than 20 years. Following his retirement, he wrote a book, "Good Ole Boys," that was illustrated by his neighbor, Jo Pearcy. He was a member of the Anderson Masonic Lodge and the Wichita Scottish Rite Consistory.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Vincent Andrew Ross, William Laurence Ross; daughter, Cynthia Lynette Daniels; grandson, Justin Daniel Ross; siblings, Orpha, Arlene, Earl, Mary, Sue Carol, Merle.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Ross; son, Robert Mabry; six grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Melany Ross.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Pineville Cemetery in Pineville, Mo. Masonic Rites will be conducted at the graveside.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Print Headline: William ‘Bill’ Minton Ross II

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado ready for regional meet
by Jason Avery
Arkansas set to take on Mississippi State in SEC clash
by Bob Holt
Arkansas set for Metroplex Challenge
by Tom Murphy
Spring training’s start brings pitch clocks, shift limits
by Ronald Blum
Experience and talent give Chiefs edge in Super Bowl
by Dave Skretta
ADVERTISEMENT