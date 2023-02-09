Submitted photo Southwest City Incredible Indians for January, fourth through eighth grade (left to right): Annette Cejudo, Kevin Maldonado, Miguel Villatoro, Lexie Kidd, Jackson Rouse, Mariajose Hernandez, Karina Pu Hernandez, Julie Mendez and Lindsay Archaga. Not Pictured: Bentley Smith.

Southwest City Incredible Indians Submitted photo Southwest City Incredible Indians for January, kindergarten through third grade (left to right): Dalila Martinez, Claudia Rosillo, Ruth Espada, Elkilina Elley, Calliegh Reece, Baylieah Bates, Daniel Mendez and Yair Gonzalez.



Print Headline: Southwest City Incredible Indians

