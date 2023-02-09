New automated-loader garbage trucks coming to Goodman





GOODMAN -- The city of Goodman can look forward to seeing new automated side-loader garbage trucks coming their way from CARDS. On Feb. 7, Jason Fitzgerald, a representative for CARDS, stopped by city hall to answer questions residents may have concerning their trash pickup.

CARDS is a recycling and waste management company.

The company says "CARDS Recycling offers residential, commercial, roll-off, recycling and disposal services for homes, businesses and contractors alike. We pride ourselves on being a local company which takes care of our local customers."

Fitzgerald says his visit was to give an update on how they were doing after the severe weather that occurred last week. He also wanted to mention that soon residents will see new automated trucks.

An automated side loader is considered the top-of-the-line garbage truck for residential routes. They are equipped with an automated mechanical arm that grabs the trash or recycling cart and dumps it into the truck. From inside the truck the driver can control the mechanical arm. This is beneficial for employees when they battle severe weather conditions.

A few residents had questions for Fitzgerald, such as what time do they need to have their trash out?

"Six o'clock is our contractual time."

How far off the road can they pick up the trash carts and do they have to be in a certain position? "That arm can grab up to about six (feet)," said Fitzgerald. "And most of these have arrows on their lids. These have two arrows pointing toward the street. I'd like the front of the cart to be facing the road. That way, when they dumped the cart, the lid pops open. "

He also urges residents to move their trash carts at least three feet away from their vehicles or mailboxes because accidents can occur on the job.

Fitzgerald explained that last week's severe weather disrupted regular trash pickup and caused the company to run behind schedule. Regardless, they're doing what they can to catch up.

"We got two guys running in town and it does not benefit us not to pick it up tonight, because our Wednesday's gonna look really heavy or Thursday's heavy. And our Friday's heavy just based on the weather," said Fitzgerald.

These heavy trash days occur a few times a year because of weather and/or holiday celebrations, especially on July 4. During the July 4 pickup, residents need to be aware of the dangers that come after the celebration. Improperly disposing of leftover debris can cause a fire and injury to individuals who handle their trash.

Fitzgerald asked the city to "give us a little grace this week. Because last week, we couldn't control it."

CARDS understands certain conditions can affect the amount of trash residents will have and because of that, they will work with the community.

For trash pickups without an emergency, Fitzgerald says, "If extra trash is outside of the container, we have a tag program that we stick a sticker on, and this gives (employees) the opportunity to say, 'Hey, we weren't able to pick up this trash today because you need to get a second cart for this.'"

Mayor J.R. Fisher commended the crew for going "above and beyond" in its services. One of them is Brandon Robertson, one of CARDS' garbage truck drivers.

"His runs come up here and he calls in to say, 'Did I miss anybody? Any problems going on?' And ... before he takes off, he takes care of any problem," said Fisher.

Jason says if anyone from the public has issues, he prefers residents to contact CARDS directly to express their concerns.

"I think the biggest thing we have to overcome sometimes is that we have too many people that want to post something on social media without really even giving us a chance to respond. It's easy to send a message on Facebook, but it's even easier to pick up the phone or shoot us an email."

If residents have any concerns or questions, they can contact CARDS at 877-592-2737 or [email protected]



