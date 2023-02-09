Mustangs fall to Carl Junction on senior night

The McDonald County boys wrestling team was defeated 48-18 by Carl Junction on senior night Thursday, Feb. 2, inside Mustang Arena.

Carl Junction won nine of the 13 matches on the mat and also received one forfeit win at 113 pounds.

The Mustangs picked up four wins with victories by Blaine Ortiz (138), Levi Smith (144), Samuel Murphy (215) and Jayce Hitt (285).

At 138, the senior Ortiz defeated Kale Trospher by fall (2 minutes, 33 seconds), while Smith earned a 9-4 decision over Brenden Berry at 144.

Murphy defeated Blake Starks by fall (1:04) at 215, while Hitt won a 3-2 decision over Cayden Bollinger at 285.

Carl Junction recorded the following victories: Carter Foglesong over Eberson Perez by fall (0:46) at 106, Lukas Walker over Paden Vance by fall (1:35) at 120, Sam Melton over Dominic Cervantes by fall (4:47) at 126, Max Matthews over Ayden Ball by 7-1 decision at 132, Nevan Challenger over Cross Spencer by 10-4 decision at 150, Marcus Lopez-Durman over Brady Bogart by fall (1:50) at 157, Dexter Merrell over Huxley Wardlaw by fall (2:34) at 165, Tony Stewart over Colter Vick by 7-4 decision at 175, and Chance Benford over Alex Bogart by 7-1 decision at 190.

The McDonald County boys are scheduled to compete in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Carl Junction on Feb. 17-18.

Girls

The McDonald County girls picked up a 24-12 win on senior night against Carl Junction on Thursday, Feb. 2.

All four of the Lady Mustangs' victories came via forfeit: Ellysia Wasson (110), Jazmynn Brewer (145), Helen Martinez-Mazariegos (155) and Gisel Aragon (170).

Carl Junction's Bryanna McCabe defeated Jaslyn Benhumea by fall (0:14) at 120, while Isabella Montez beat Rylie Huston by fall (1:01) at 135.

The Lady Mustangs now will prep for the Class 1 District 3 Tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday (Feb. 10-11) at Clinton.