MCHS students compete in welding competition, receive $1000 scholarships

PINEVILLE -- Four MCHS seniors competed in a welding competition at Missouri Welding Institute on January 26-27 with agriculture teacher Shawn McAlister. Students Lane Allison, Keagen Gibson, Khody Owens and Anthony Cable competed in the two-day competition.

"This is for students enrolled in high school agriculture classes that have less than five hours a week of welding instruction. Friday is for VoTech students which are students that have 5 or more hours of welding instruction per week," McAlister said. "Anthony, while he competed in the VoTech side, is also a McDonald County FFA member. It was my pleasure to get him up there to compete. They have 90 minutes to read the welding symbol and transfer that information into a functional weld that will be turned in if they are not disqualified."

McAlister said the competition is very difficult, with the majority of competitors getting disqualified.

"This is a very difficult contest that is stringently judged by welding industry professionals," McAlister said. "The average percentage of competitors that get disqualified is between 75% and 85%. On a positive note, this was the first year that we had a competitor complete his weld diagram and turn it in for a score. Anthony Cable turned in a gradable pipe weld on Friday. Lane and Keagen both needed around 10 more minutes to complete their welds on Thursday, but their instructors from Missouri Welding Institute tried to recruit them on the spot after seeing their work."

Lane Allison, one of the four student competitors, said he is in McAlister's class and participated in the competition because he loves welding.

"I love welding," Allison said, smiling.

Allison noted the most difficult part of the competition for him was following instructions, which can be very complicated for this specific competition.

"The instructions part was the most difficult," Allison said. "Following the instructions are hard because they're pretty complicated, especially if you've never seen anything like it before."

Allison said he felt "awesome" receiving the scholarship, noting it was an exciting achievement for him.

Khody Owens, a student competitor, said he felt comfortable the first 30 minutes of the competition, but it got more difficult after that.

"For the first 30 minutes it was really good, and then I messed up on the blueprints," Owens said.

Owens said that, through the competition, he learned more about reading blueprints and how to improve upon that skill.

"I learned how to read blueprints, that's what made me decide to go to the competition," Owens said.

Keagen Gibson, a student competitor, said his goal at the competition was to put his welding skills to the test.

"I wanted to test out my skills and see how they stood up to other kids that are doing this," Gibson said. "I ran out of time; we had 90 minutes. If I would have had another 10 minutes, I probably would have finished."

Gibson said the most challenging obstacle for him in the competition was the time restraint, and he learned more about managing his time. Gibson noted his favorite part of the competition was learning from the instructors.

"My favorite part was all the people that were up there, like the instructors up there are really nice," Gibson said. "Everybody that's up there, there just there to have fun," Gibson said, nodding.

Gibson said he looks at welding as a possible career and feels that he got a lot out of the competition.

McAlister said each of his students that competed received a $1,000 scholarship to the Missouri Welding Institute. McAlister added he was proud of his students for participating in such a difficult competition.

"Overall, I am very proud of them all," McAlister said. "We were able to come home with our heads held high."