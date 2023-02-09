MCHS hosts second annual semi-formal, proceeds for student council

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County Student Council, led by teachers Sara Pierce and Callie St. Clair, hosted the school's second annual semi-formal. This year, the dance was positioned close to Valentine's Day, coining the name: "Sweetheart Dance."

The Sweetheart Dance was hosted on Feb. 4, with proceeds going to the student council for some of the club's yearly expenses. The entry fee was $10, with high school students in all grades welcome to attend. Student council sponsor and teacher Callie St. Clair said students could bring an outside date with a pre-approval from school staff. Students at the dance were offered drinks, finger food, and a safe environment in which to spend their Saturday night.

St. Clair said 200-250 students attended the event, which is comparable to the turnout for last year's "Winter Formal." St. Clair said the student council prioritized this event as a fundraiser as students have expressed interest in a semi-formal since St. Clair took the position in 2019.

"This is something that our kids have been telling us they wanted since we started doing student council in 2019-2020," St. Clair said. "This was our second year to do it, but this is something that our leadership kids and our student council kids have fought for."

St. Clair said she enjoys hosting the event as she loves to see students excited to be in the high school.

"We love to see the kids excited to come to the school, dressed up," St. Clair said. "We've also really enjoyed giving something to the younger classes as they don't get to do a prom. It's fun getting them excited to get dressed up and getting to come to a dance."

St. Clair said the student council will host a semi-formal again next year, with proceeds used to help the club with its yearly expenses.