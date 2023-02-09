McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 29

Cody Alan Davis, 33, no address provided, domestic assault -- third degree, tampering with motor vehicle -- second degree, property damage -- first degree, property damage -- second degree

Jan. 31

Timothy A Keller, 55, Anderson, assault -- second degree, kidnapping -- second degree

Feb. 1

Timothy A Keller, 55, Anderson, assault -- third degree, kidnapping -- second degree

Feb. 3

Alesia N Reeves, 34, Goodman, shoplifting

Cory Lynn Johnson, 49, Carrollton, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, fail to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days, failure to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Kercy Freddy, 30, Neosho, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Michael W Boyles, 33, Anderson, stealing -- $750 or more

Feb. 4

Julie Ann Emberton, 35, Goodman, defective equipment