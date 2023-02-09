Mayor comments on various city projects

GOODMAN -- At the open forum on Thursday, Jan. 26, residents gathered at the Goodman Community Building on 233 E. Garner Street to discuss potentially establishing no horn zones in the Goodman area. While this was the primary focus of the discussion, others expressed their concerns about the lack of sidewalks in the city.

One Goodman resident stated, "I've said many times at council meetings, 'You tell me which side to put the sidewalk on.' I'll put in my own sidewalk. I can put it on my business side or on the other side. All I do is see kids walking on the edge of the road because they have nowhere else to walk."

Mayor J.R. Fisher took a moment on Friday, Feb. 3, to comment on the recent developments of the street and sidewalk projects.

He says he is in contact with Marvin Morris, area engineer from MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) and together they've discussed what to do about the streets and sidewalks in Goodman.

"I said, 'What would it take to get you to go from our stoplight here, straight across town and maybe a little bit on 59 here?'"

Fisher says Morris asked, if this project moved forward, would the city do (asphalt) overlay or chip and seal.

"And I said, I'd rather have overlay because that's what we're going to be doing here in town, hopefully," Fisher said. "And then this whole quadrant right here will be taken care of."

Fisher added that Morris said he would "get with the top guys and see which one we can get done." And after that, (they'll) go from there.

The city is "looking at getting permits for the sidewalks" and getting the "highway redone as well."

The coverage would go from Main Street to South School Street. Fisher says tending to Goodman streets has been his "number one" agenda for the city, even before he was elected mayor. Although previous plans to address the city streets fell through, he's optimistic about this current administration.

"So, now we got a different admin up here, and we've got it out for bid. So, I'm hoping when we get these bids back, we will have some people in here that's going to vote 'yes' on getting our streets taken care of."

In other news, Fisher said, "We closed on a piece of property that goes down to our wastewater treatment plant."

This will allow the city to begin working on the culverts, which is essential if the city wishes to lay new pavement for its streets. The culverts will help stabilize the road as it's paved.

The Goodman City Council meetings fall on Tuesday, the first and third week of every month. Residents that attend these meetings will have chances to address the council and stay informed with any new development.