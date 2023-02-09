Lady Mustangs get tough against Lamar





ANDERSON -- A popular American English proverb states that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Tuesday night at Mustang Arena the McDonald County Lady Mustangs lived that proverb.

When the going got tough in their game against the Lamar Lady Tigers, when the visitors took a 39-37 lead with 5:35 left in the game, the Lady Mustangs got going, putting together a 12-4 run over the final minutes of the contest to post a 49-43 victory.

"We did a very good job," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "I'm really pleased with the way we did things tonight. We played hard and handled some adversity early in the fourth quarter when Lamar just went off, but we did not fall apart. We handled ourselves and got it back together and finished."

While Lamar falls to 11-10, the Lady Mustangs improve to 9-12 and, more importantly, 3-1 in the Big 8 West with conference trips to Cassville and Nevada remaining this week.

McDonald County owned a 33-26 lead to start the fourth quarter, only to see Lamar open the final stanza with a basket by Baylee Heckadon and a 3-pointer by Zavrie Wiss to pull within 33-31.

After Lady Mustang Carlee Cooper rolled in a layup, the Lady Tigers countered with 3-pointers from Heckadon and Jaycee Doss, the latter tying the score at 37-all with 6:06 remaining.

Things got tougher for the Lady Mustangs after they missed a shot and Heckadon dropped in a 10-footer at the other end for a 39-37 Lamar lead.

The two teams then swapped missed shots before sophomore Roslynn Huston hit a shot in the lane with 4:52 remaining, and another 26 seconds later, putting the Lady Mustangs back in front, 41-39.

Megan Elwood then sandwiched a pair of buckets around another basket by Heckadon. A free throw by Cooper with 1:43 remaining gave the Lady Mustangs a 46-41 cushion.

Wiss drove for a layup for the Lady Tigers, trimming the lead to 46-43 with 0:28.1 to play. Even though McDonald County missed the front end of a one-and-one, Anna Clarkson stole the ball back for the home team at the other end, was fouled and made two free throws for a 48-43 edge with 0:18.7 left in the game.

Cooper came up with a steal seconds later and Carlie Martin made one of two free throws with 0:06.3 on the clock for what would be the 49-43 final.

"Anna hit a couple of big free throws late, but we've got to do a better job at the line," said Crane. "We were eight for 18 from the line and we're better than that. We let them hang around because of some stuff like that -- which almost came back to bite us, but luckily it did not."

Clarkson, who hit two treys in the second quarter and another in the third, finished with a team-high 13 points for McDonald County. Martin finished with 11 points, Huston nine, Elwood and Cooper six each, and Rylee Anderson and Analisa Ramirez two apiece.

"Good things are happening. We're trending in the right direction," said Crane, whose team topped Lamar after winning two of three games in a tournament at Seneca the previous week. "We've just got to keep heading in that direction. That's the big thing. We've got to keep getting better because the competition's getting better."

Lamar's balanced scoring attack was led by Wiss with 14 points on two 3s and six of eight shooting from the free throw line. Heckadon helped with nine points -- all in the fourth quarter -- while Ashlyn Stetter and Doss hit for eight each and Kynlee McCulloch four.

The Lady Mustangs still have a shot to play for a conference championship, but to make that happen they must take on two tough opponents on the road.

"Thursday we've got to beat a Cassville team that's been an annoyance for us," said Crane. "If we can take care of business at Cassville, we'll play a Nevada team on Friday for a conference championship. But we've got to win (Thursday) or we're out of it."

MCDONALD COUNTY 49,

LAMAR 43

Lamar^6^5^15^17^--^43

McDonald County^7^15^13^14^--^49

LAMAR (11-10): Wiss 14, Heckadon 9, Stetter 8, Doss 8, McCulloch 4.

MCDONALD COUNTY (9-12): Clarkson 13, Martin 11, Huston 9 Elwood 6, Cooper 6, Anderson 2, Ana. Ramirez 2.

Seneca Tournament

The Lady Mustangs weathered some weather-related schedule juggling to win two of three games in the Seneca Tournament held Feb. 2-4.

The Lady Mustangs opened with a 62-15 win over Seneca's junior varsity team, which was inserted into the tournament after another team had to cancel due to icy road conditions.

McDonald County held its opponent scoreless in the fourth quarter while posting leads of 7-3 after one quarter, 35-9 at the half and 58-15 heading into the final period.

Carlie Martin paced the Lady Mustangs with 14 points. Carlee Cooper added nine points, Anna Clarkson and Analisa Ramirez seven each, Roslynn Huston six and Rylee Anderson and Jacie Frencken four apiece. Scoring three points each were Megan Elwood, Katelynn Townsend and Jamie Washam. Natalie Gillming scored two points.

In its second game, McDonald County defeated Seneca's varsity squad, 54-38.

Cooper and Clarkson sparked the Lady Mustangs in the first quarter with 3-pointers, helping their team to a 12-7 lead by the end of the quarter.

McDonald County built its lead to 26-13 by the intermission and 30-26 after three quarters of play before sealing the win with a 24-12 fourth quarter.

McDonald County had three players score in double figures: Huston with 15 points and Clarkson and Cooper with 13 apiece. Martin contributed nine points and Anderson and Elwood two each.

The Lady Mustangs dropped their final game of the tournament by a 58-44 count to Aurora.

Aurora led 14-6 after the first quarter and 28-21 at the half. Aurora then hit the Lady Mustangs with a 24-10 third quarter for a 52-31 lead heading into the final quarter, only to see McDonald County return the favor with a 13-6 fourth.

Huston notched a team-high 17 points for McDonald County. The sophomore hit all six of her free throws in the opening quarter and one more in the second for a perfect game at the line. Cooper tossed in eight points, Martin six, Elwood five and Clarkson four. Townsend and Anderson scored two points each.

Up Next

The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to play a makeup game at Cassville Wednesday night before traveling to Nevada Friday night to wrap up Big 8 West Conference play.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior Megan Elwood (left) is fouled by a Lamar defender during McDonald County's 49-43 win Tuesday night at Mustang Arena.





