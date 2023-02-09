High school equivalency classes restarting

Anyone wanting to take a high school equivalency test has a chance to brush up, with classes restarting in Noel this week.

Crowder College's Adult Education and Literacy (CCAEL) classes are re-launching after the pandemic thwarted efforts for a while. Last week's ice storm further delayed the launch.

But with new teachers hired and a grant in place, free high school equivalency test classes will start this week in the Noel Housing Authority classroom, said Crowder College AEL director Juli DeNisco. The classroom is housed in the same building as the Noel Library, at 628 Johnson Drive in Noel.

AEL instructors Austin and Chole Pfrimmer will lead classes from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.

"Both instructors are very involved with charities and organizations to support the Noel population and felt this is a perfect fit," DeNisco said.

Austin Pfrimmer has experience in working in the Noel community as a teacher. He has served as an English as a second language (ESL) teacher in the same classroom for the past year.

The Noel ESL/AEL sites have seen great success this year in new student enrollments and measurable skill gain, he said.

"More importantly, each student who has enrolled in our classes has felt welcomed, understood, and like a person, not a project. Our classes are filled with laughter, personal chatter, and meaningful conversations. Current Tyson ESL instructor Tony Savage made great strides in fostering community in our classrooms, and all of our wonderful instructors in Noel have followed in this sentiment," he said.

Enrollees in the CCAEL classes are evaluated individually and progress at their own pace. Students take the classes and brush up on skills.

No set time is planned for the high school equivalency (HiSET) test. Students take the test when they feel they are ready.

"CCAEL has a good combination of materials and digital resources to meet each student where they are from the time they begin classes," DeNisco said.

"Students may also enroll even if they have a high school diploma but wish to brush up in basic skills to enroll on college or assist their children with homework."

Enrollment for the classes is ongoing, with the next registration set for Feb. 14 and 16.

Classes are in-person but options exist to offer both in-person and online for additional studies outside of class times.

Pfrimmer said students find the experience is life changing in several ways.

"Our classrooms are communities, our instructors are motivating enablers, and our students are friends," he said.

"Students enrolling in Noel ESL/AEL classes will not only be joining a successful student-centered program that has enabled nearly all of its students to demonstrate measured learning progress but will also be joining a community that genuinely cares about them as people."

Officials are also considering offering an accelerated HiSET opportunity for those students who are close to passing the HiSET but have little time to prepare, DeNisco said.

Students who pass the HiSET test before June will graduate on June 2 at 7 p.m. with a cap and gown celebration at Crowder College in Neosho.

"It is a true celebration of student accomplishments," DeNisco said.

Those with a HiSET score of 75 or higher qualify for a scholarship to Crowder College and will wear a special set of cords.

College officials also offer an AEL scholarship award. Those nominated by their instructors will be inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society.

Along with assisting individuals for the HiSET, CCAEL offers free transition services to help students find a job, enroll in a training program, or enroll in college.

"We want them to have future work that will provide good wages and a career ladder," DeNisco said.

Officials also plan to offer integrated education and training opportunities in the future. Students will have co-enrollment in a training or career and technical certificate program and in an AEL or ESL contextualized class to support that specific training, she said.

"We are looking into all creative approaches to support each student."

To register, call 417-501-6405.